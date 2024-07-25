“Deadpool & Wolverine” is finally here and offering up the long-awaited Marvel team-up in the MCU’s first R-rated film.

The movie brings Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) out of retirement thanks to the Time Variance Authority and finally teams him up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to stop a multiversal threat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Deadpool & Wolverine” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When Does “Deadpool & Wolverine” come out?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 26.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” Showtimes And Tickets

Look for “Deadpool & Wolverine” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Deadpool & Wolverine” streaming?

Right now, no. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is strictly screening in theaters for its debut. Since it’s a Marvel movie, once its theater run ends, it will be available to stream on Disney+ with the rest of the MCU.

Who Stars in “Deadpool & Wolverine”?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular heroes reprising their roles from past films. They’re joined by Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, Morena Baccarin, Aaron Stanford, Dafne Keen (also of “Logan”), Rob Delaney and Leslie Uggams.

What is “Deadpool & Wolverine” about?

Much of the film’s plot details are under wraps, but what we know is Deadpool is pulled out of retirement as the Merc with a Mouth by the Time Variance Authority to join a variant Wolverine to combat a new multiversal threat, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Watch the trailer