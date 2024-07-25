How to Watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The Merc with a Mouth is coming out of retirement

deadpool-and-wolverine-hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds-ray-chan
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Credit: Marvel Studios)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is finally here and offering up the long-awaited Marvel team-up in the MCU’s first R-rated film.

The movie brings Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) out of retirement thanks to the Time Variance Authority and finally teams him up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to stop a multiversal threat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Deadpool & Wolverine” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

Deadpool & Wolverine
Read Next
Everything We Know About 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

When Does “Deadpool & Wolverine” come out?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 26.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” Showtimes And Tickets

Look for “Deadpool & Wolverine” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Deadpool & Wolverine” streaming?

Right now, no. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is strictly screening in theaters for its debut. Since it’s a Marvel movie, once its theater run ends, it will be available to stream on Disney+ with the rest of the MCU.

Who Stars in “Deadpool & Wolverine”?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular heroes reprising their roles from past films. They’re joined by Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, Morena Baccarin, Aaron Stanford, Dafne Keen (also of “Logan”), Rob Delaney and Leslie Uggams.

What is “Deadpool & Wolverine” about?

Much of the film’s plot details are under wraps, but what we know is Deadpool is pulled out of retirement as the Merc with a Mouth by the Time Variance Authority to join a variant Wolverine to combat a new multiversal threat, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Watch the trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine
Read Next
7 Meta Jokes Deadpool Could – and Should – Make in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.