Steve Bannon Says Speaker Mike Johnson ‘Has to Go’ After Working With Democrats to Avoid Government Shutdown | Video

Steve Bannon is calling for the ouster of House Speaker Mike Johnson after Johnson did the unthinkable — crossing party lines to work with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

“Johnson has got to go,” Bannon said on “The Megyn Kelly Show Friday, sentiments he also shared Thursday at Turning Point’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona (per Media Matters.)

At the Arizona conference, Bannon took issue with the fact that Johnson didn’t run his plan — which he referred to as “1500 pages of sellout to Hakeem Jeffries”— past Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy or Elon Musk.

“We don’t need partisanship now. We need hyper-partisanship now. The conversation is over,” Bannon continued.

Trump’s former chief strategist, who recently completed a four-month prison sentence for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 congressional committee, also told Kelly, “We are addicted, addicted to federal spending. It’s the cause of inflation, and it’s going to destroy this country.”

Later on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Bannon also urged Trump to “stop these endless wars, seal the border and [implement] deportations of the 12 to 15 million [illegal immigrants].”

He concluded, “We’re passing [our children] a catastrophe in a crisis that will make 2008 and the Great Depression look like garden parties.”

Bannon recently suggested that Trump, once he’s back in power, should seek “retribution” against the media, including “incarceration.”