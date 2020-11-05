Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday, not long after he called for the execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray in a new episode of his online talk show “War Room.” The episode of “War Room” was also pulled from YouTube, though Bannon’s account remains up as of this writing.

Representatives for YouTube and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. But according to TechCrunch, Bannon’s account has been suspended “permanently,” which means Bannon can appeal the suspension but unless Twitter changes its mind, he’s banned from the platform.

In the episode, posted Thursday morning, Bannon was discussing a hypothetical second Trump term. After advocating that among Trump’s first second term orders of business should be firing both Wray and Fauci, Bannon said, “I actually want to go a step farther but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone.”

Shortly after, Steve Bannon and his co-host Jack Maxey offered some additional thoughts on the matter that certainly suggested they might actually be serious.

“Just yesterday, there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia,” Maxey said. “These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.”

“That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war,” Bannon replied.

Steve Bannon, the former editor-in-chief of Breitbart, was the head of Trump’s 2016 election campaign and subsequently Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor after the election, until August 2017.

Watch the video for yourself below: