Amblin Partners has struck a new multi-year deal with Universal Pictures, which will provide the Steven Spielberg-led production company with more creative and financial flexibility while continuing to give the NBCUniversal-owned studio first-look status on all of its theatrical film projects.

A person familiar with the matter told TheWrap that Amblin will not be acquired by Universal and instead continue to operate independently under a straight overall deal with Spielberg retaining creative control. The individual added that the move may result in a mix of layoffs and some contracts not being renewed.

“Universal is my ancestral studio home, and this next chapter in our longstanding partnership will provide Amblin with the creative flexibility and autonomy that I know will allow us to succeed together in the future,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to our entire team at Amblin for their work and dedication over the years, and also thankful to Donna and everyone at Universal for their commitment and partnership, as we all look forward to our next adventure together.”

Amblin will also continue its film partnership with Netflix, as well as its television production business, which currently has more than a dozen shows on both linear and streaming platforms.

The new partnership follows a major restructuring within NCBU’s executive ranks, which has seen Donna Langley elevated to NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer, overseeing the company’s film and television studios.

“We’re excited to evolve our partnership with Steven and cement our creative legacy together that has resulted in so many iconic Universal films over the last half-century,” Langley said in a statement. “Steven and the team at Amblin have been outstanding partners and we look forward to this next chapter.”

In addition to Langley, Mark Lazarus has been promoted to NBCUniversal Media chairman, where he will continue to run the company’s TV and streaming platforms. He will also add advertising sales and content distribution to his oversight, with the divisions continuing to report to Global Advertising and Partnerships interim chairman Mark Marshall and Content Distribution chairman Matt Bond, respectively.

Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe will lead the company’s four TV studios, while Frances Berwick has been promoted to NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman, adding original content across broadcast, cable and Peacock to her current responsibilities running the company’s linear entertainment networks. Igbokwe will report solely to Langley, while Berwick will report to Langley and Lazarus.