Donna Langley, NBCUniversal's new chief content officer, is well-regarded by filmmakers.

Donna Langley, NBCUniversal's new chief content officer, is well-regarded by filmmakers. (Photoillustration by Christopher T. Smith/TheWrap)

Rising Hollywood Mogul Donna Langley Has Something Rivals Lack – a Steady Hand | Analysis

by and | July 10, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

NBCUniversal’s newly promoted content chief gets the job done in an era when Bob Iger and David Zaslav’s blunders dominate the headlines

The promotion of Donna Langley, the head of the Universal film studio, to chief content officer overseeing all of NBCUniversal’s entertainment divisions, is Comcast President Mike Cavanagh’s first big decision in his tenure running the media business directly. It’s a savvy move to advance a quietly accomplished leader while other major studios are struggling, many insiders told TheWrap.

“In a time when these studios are a mess, it’s a safe move,” a producer told TheWrap about promoting Langley, referring to the box office woes and internal challenges at rivals like Bob Iger’s Walt Disney Company and David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery.

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Sun Valley Welcomes Back a Chastened Class of Media Moguls
Spider-Man-Across-the-Spider-Verse

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Now the Top Summer Film at the Domestic Box Office
Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Tops ‘Indiana Jones’ With $32 Million Box Office Opening
Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Unlocks $31 Million Opening at Box Office
brad-schwartz-the-cw-jeff-weiner

The CW’s Brad Schwartz Knows Not All His Content Swings Will Hit: ‘That Was Certainly by Design’
indiana jones and the dial of destiny disney

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Drives Viewers to Raid Disney+ for More of the Daredevil Archaeologist | Chart
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

What Paramount+’s Recent Content Cuts Mean for Subscribers | Chart
Office with a View of Elsa Ramo (Photo credit: TheWrap, Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

For Hollywood Attorney Elsa Ramo, ‘Creative’ Dealmaking and ‘Courage’ Are Key