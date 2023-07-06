theaters box office concessions

Movies want to fill seats and sell a lot of popcorn. Concessions sales are the a major revenue generator. (Getty Images)

2023 Summer Box Office Has Been Much Better for Theaters Than for Studios

by | July 6, 2023 @ 7:26 AM

Many big-budget tentpole films are failing to deliver profits for their producers, but they are providing plenty of revenue for cash-starved cinemas
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

As the 2023 summer box office reaches its halfway mark, the season so far has been defined by a couple of bona fide hit films outweighed by several tentpoles from multiple studios that have flopped against their immense budgets.

But even those flops have contributed to a second quarter that has seen a 15% improvement over last year’s box office, which means the current theatrical marketplace has been much better for cinemas than for studios.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Why Selling CNN Won’t Be Easy for Warner Bros. Discovery | Analysis
netflix descriptions

Hey Netflix, What the Heck Happened to Your Blurbs? | Commentary
Coco Lee attends Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row in New York City. (Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Coco Lee, Singer and Disney’s Mandarin ‘Mulan’ Star, Dies at 48
Secret Invasion

‘Secret Invasion’ Takes Over the No. 2 Spot in the Streaming Rankings | Charts
"Elemental" is the latest Pixar film to flame out at the box office.

Inside Pixar’s Existential Crisis and How It Can Bounce Back After Disney+ Stole Its Mojo
The Witcher (Photo Credit: Netflix)

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Debuts to Top Spot on Netflix Most-Watched TV List
indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-harrison-ford

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is the Latest Hollywood Tentpole to Bomb in China
indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-harrison-ford

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Dials Down to $60 Million Box Office Opening