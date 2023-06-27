Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Lucasfilm

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Won’t Reverse Disney’s Recent Box Office Woes

by | June 27, 2023 @ 3:55 PM

As ”Little Mermaid“ and ”Elemental“ struggle, ”The Dial of Destiny“ finds itself unlikely to profit against its near-$300 million budget

June has been a rough month at the box office for Disney, and Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is more likely to continue that trend rather than reverse it.

Current box office projections have Harrison Ford’s final turn as the legendary archaeologist making $65 million in its opening weekend, well below the $100 million three-day opening of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” on Memorial Day weekend in 2008 and well short of the opening weekend needed for a film with a reported production budget of around $295 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

