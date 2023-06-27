David Corenswet to Play New Man of Steel in ‘Superman: Legacy’

David Corenswet has won the coveted role of Clark Kent and will be the new Man of Steel in DC Studios’ inaugural “Superman: Legacy,” the studio announced on Tuesday.

Rachel Brosnahan has also been cast as Lois Lane.

Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill, who had played the role since 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

“Superman: Legacy” tells the story of Superman’s (Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Corenswet earned widespread acclaim for his breakout performance in Netflix’s “The Politician.” He also recently starred in the acclaimed A24 indie “Pearl,” Netflix’s “Look Both Ways” and in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “We Own This City.” He also wrote, directed and starred in the web sketch comedy series “Moe & Jerryweather.” He will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “The Lady In The Lake.”

Brosnahan earned an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe awards for her highly praised performance in the title role of Prime’s long-running series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and a 2015 Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “House of Cards.” She also recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Lionsgate’s “The Courier,” and alongside Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe in director Walter Hill’s 2022 western “Dead For a Dollar.”

James Gunn (the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” the original Max series “Peacemaker”) will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film is being produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” the upcoming “Aquaman 2,” “The Conjuring” franchise), Gunn’s Co-Chairman & CEO at DC Studios.

“Superman: Legacy” is the first in a dynamic slate of films Gunn & Safran are building as part of their newly envisioned shared cinematic DCU.

The all-new action adventure is targeted for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.