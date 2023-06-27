Who Is David Corenswet? Meet the New Superman

A new Man of Steel has arrived. After an extensive search for the actor to fill the role of Superman in writer/director James Gunn’s upcoming DC reboot “Superman: Legacy,” 29-year-old American actor David Corenswet has won the coveted role. He’ll star alongside Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress Rachel Brosnahan in the new Warner Bros. film, which is slated for release in 2025 and will officially kick off Gunn’s rebooted (and interconnected) DC universe.

Much like the actors who donned the tights before him, Corenswet isn’t a complete unknown but also isn’t (yet) an incredibly recognizable performer. Consider this your primer to get to know the new Man of Steel.

He went to Juilliard

Corenswet, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, cut his teeth as a child actor in theater before studying at Juilliard. Fresh out of college, he wrote, directed and starred in a sketch comedy series called “Moe & Jerryweather,” episodes of which can be found on YouTube.

His first big break was with Ryan Murphy

Corenswet is likely most recognizable for playing the character of River on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician,” which aired for two seasons from 2019 to 2020. After that, he starred in another Murphy Netflix series — the period drama “Hollywood,” on which he also served as an executive producer.

These more prominent roles followed guest-starring turns on shows ranging from “House of Cards” to “Elementary,” and in 2022 he starred as David McDougall on the HBO limited series “We Own This City” from “The Wire” alums David Simon and George Pelecanos.

“Superman” isn’t his only blockbuster on the horizon

In addition to “Superman: Legacy,” Corenswet also stars in the upcoming “Twister” sequel “Twisters” alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. From director Lee Isaac Chung, the Warner Bros. film is currently in production ahead of a 2024 release.

This comes on the heels of Corenswet’s turn in the critically acclaimed A24 drama “Pearl,” and he also starred in the 2022 Netflix rom-com “Look Both Ways” alongside Lili Reinhart and Luke Wilson.

He also has a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Lady in the Lake,” starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingraham. That show is based on the Laura Lippman book of the same name.

He beat out a number of other actors for the Superman role

The finalists to play Clark Kent in the new “Superman” movie included Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, but after a series of screen tests in which the actors were paired up with potential Lois Lanes, it was Corenswet (and Brosnahan) who came away with the gig.

What we know about “Superman: Legacy” so far

James Gunn’s “Superman” reboot won’t be an origin story, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker was keen on casting a lead actor in his 30s rather than his 20s, but the story very much finds Kal-El reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his humanity. Per DC Studios, “he is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old fashioned.”

The film is a total reboot of the property, hence the recasting. Henry Cavill previously starred as Superman in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and again in “Batman v. Superman” and the infamous “Justice League,” but the scuttling of that overarching DC universe paved the way for Gunn to start over with “Superman: Legacy.”

Gunn completed the first draft of the “Legacy” script just before the writers’ strike and early pre-production is underway ahead of a planned 2024 shoot. The film will be released on July 11, 2025.

“Superman: Legacy” is also just the first of a series of interconnected films and TV shows that will chronicle an expansive DC Universe story, which Gunn and co-DC head Peter Safran are overseeing.

If all goes well, Corenswet will be our Superman for a long time to come.