Steven Spielberg is back in the summer movie space.

The filmmaker, who practically invented summer movie season with “Jaws” in 1974, will return with an untitled event film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on May 15, 2026. The new movie, rumored to be about UFOs, will be written by Spielberg’s longtime collaborator David Koepp, based on a story by Spielberg.

Koepp and Spielberg have previously collaborated on “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “War of the Worlds” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” They were also set to collaborate on an adaptation of “Pirate Latitudes,” which, like their two “Jurassic Park” movies, was based on a novel by Michael Crichton (published posthumously). The project was announced in 2009, but never moved forward.

Spielberg’s most recent project, the autobiographical drama “The Fablemans,” was released in 2022. It was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (for Judd Hirsch) and Best Original Screenplay (for Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s script).

His last “event film” was “Ready Player One,” released back in 2018. (Sorry “West Side Story.”) “Ready Player One,” based on the best-selling novel by Ernest Cline, was set in a virtual gaming world called the Oasis, where a teenager (Tye Sheridan) attempts to solve riddles by the game designer (Mark Rylance). It was festooned with cutting edge computer animation and was very clearly an attempt by Spielberg to show audiences that he could still make blockbusters. He succeeded. The movie made over $600 million worldwide.

What does Spielberg have in store for us next? And what could the man behind “E.T.,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “War of the Worlds” have to say about UFOs now? We’ll find out soon enough.