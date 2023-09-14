10 Show Reunions That Happened on Strike Picket Lines, From ‘This Is Us’ to ‘Supernatural’ (Photos)

As SAG-AFTRA and the WGA continue to strike and fight for a new deal, the picket lines are remaining full. In fact, they’re so full that multiple series have seen cast and crew reunions while marching.
Some have been spontaneous, as old colleagues run into each other by chance at a given location. Others have been planned, making sure to get as many members out on the lines as possible. So, we rounded up some of the biggest ones, ranging from shows long since ended, to those still fresh in our hearts.
You can check out some of the biggest reunions in the photos below.
1. The Good Place
On Aug. 2, the cast and crew of “The Good Place” reunited on the picket lines, with actress Jameela Jamil even dressing like her character Tahani. Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, Marc Evan Jackson and more were all on hand for the reunion, along with creator Mike Schur.
2. This Is Us
Mandy Moore hit the picket line with some of her “This Is Us” co-stars, including Chrissy Metz, Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan.
3. Castle
Funny enough, the “This Is Us” reunion on the pickets also resulted in a small “Castle” reunion as well. Seen next to Huertas in Mandy Moore’s Instagram post above is Seamus Dever and his wife Julianna Dever. They both starred alongside Huertas in the ABC crime series; Huertas and Seamus Dever played detective partners Javier Esposito and Kevin Ryan respectively, while Juliana Dever played Jenny Ryan, Kevin’s wife.
4. Parks and Recreation
Though there was really only one person — er, well, animal — that stole the spotlight during the “Parks and Rec” picket line reunion, there were a lot of other cast members and writers on hand. Ben Schwartz, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and more all marched in solidarity.
5. Arrow
Though “Arrow” star Stephen Amell publicly noted that he felt striking “is a reductive negotiating tactic” back in July, the actor did hit the picket line just a few weeks later, albeit in New York, while his co-star were in Burbank. Series star Katrina Law posted photos to her Instagram of the larger “Arrow” reunion, which included Caity Lotz, Juliana Harkavy, Katie Cassidy and more.
6. Glee
“Glee” marked one of the biggest reunions seen on the picket lines, with cast members across several seasons coming out. Among them was Kevin McHale, Becca Tobin, Heather Morris, Jacob Artist and more. Fans got particularly emotional over this reunion, as Heather Morris paid tribute to her late co-star (and on-screen wife) Naya Rivera with her sign.
7. The West Wing
Martin Sheen was among those who spoke at SAG-AFTRA’s rally on the National Day of Solidarity, and he was flanked by several “West Wing” co-stars. Among them was Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff and more.
8. Scandal
Kerry Washington has been out on the picket lines quite a bit during the strikes, resulting in more than one “Scandal” reunion. Not only did she picket with Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina and more, but she also volunteered at the SAG-AFTRA offices with Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young. You can see the photos below.
9. Shameless
Before he was everyone’s favorite angsty chef, Jeremy Allen White was stealing hearts in “Shameless.” And, in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, he hit the picket lines with his “Shameless” co-stars, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Noel Fisher, Isidora Goreshter and Zach McGowan.
10. Supernatural
The “Supernatural” cast also took some time to picket together, reuniting most everyone on the show. Misha Collins and Felicia Day were just a few members of the #SPNFamily who made it out in August.
Unfortunately, series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles couldn’t make it, but they sent support from afar.
