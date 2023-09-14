10 Show Reunions That Happened on Strike Picket Lines, From ‘This Is Us’ to ‘Supernatural’ (Photos)

As SAG-AFTRA and the WGA continue to strike and fight for a new deal, the picket lines are remaining full. In fact, they’re so full that multiple series have seen cast and crew reunions while marching.

Some have been spontaneous, as old colleagues run into each other by chance at a given location. Others have been planned, making sure to get as many members out on the lines as possible. So, we rounded up some of the biggest ones, ranging from shows long since ended, to those still fresh in our hearts.

You can check out some of the biggest reunions in the photos below.