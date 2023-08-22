DC’s “Blue Beetle,” with its soft $25 million opening, is the latest superhero movie to prove that the genre isn’t the surefire box office hit it used to be. And whether or not the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are taking their toll, studios could use this time to take another look at their superhero movie strategies.

“What’s affecting superhero movies or other big IP franchises isn’t a labor stoppage,” a top agent told TheWrap. “It’s that Gen Z is now the main theatre-going demographic and they don’t care about superheroes nearly as much as Millennials and Gen X. And that’s a massive problem for Marvel/DC.”