Sundance Breakout ‘Brian and Charles’ Acquired by Focus Features

Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to Sundance breakout “Brian and Charles,” the company announced on Friday.

“Brian and Charles,” was developed with and is co-funded by Film4 and the BFI, which awarded funds from the National Lottery, and is directed and edited by Archer who also directed the original short film.

Focus Features will distribute the film domestically and Universal Pictures will distribute internationally. Film4 will retain free TV rights to the film in the United Kingdom. Archer is represented by Independent Talent Group.

The film was written by David Earl and Chris Hayward and produced by Rupert Majendie for Mr Box Productions.

“Brian and Charles” centers on Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest

project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, he’s invented Charles, an artificially

intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages.

“Brian and Charles” stars David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, James Michie and Nina Sosanya.

The executive producers are Damian Jones, Mary Burke for the BFI, and Lauren Dark and Ollie Madden for Film4.

The sale was brokered by Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers with Joe Toto and Carlen Johnson on behalf of Focus Features.

Variety first reported the news.