A few days after revealing Tyler Hoechlin suited up as the Man of Steel for the upcoming series “Superman & Lois,” The CW has dropped a first look at what Hoechlin and his co-star Elizabeth Tulloch will look like in their everyday clothing as average couple Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Well, *average* to everyone who doesn’t know about their home life.

In the picture, which you can see below, Tulloch and Hoechlin rock some pretty normal threads for the world’s most powerful couple, who will lead the cast of The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” which premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on The CW.

“From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave,” Tulloch said in a statement. “Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a clutz – I just find her really appealing.”

She added: “I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her. She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism “be the change you wish to see in the world.” she is not intimidated by anyone. she wants to save the world with words.”

“Superman & Lois” focuses on Superman and his wife Lois Lane, who move back to the town of Smallville after an unspecified “tragic event” and attempt to rebuild their lives. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as the pair’s teenage sons, with Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr.

