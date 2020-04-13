Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments Via Teleconference Starting May 4

Among the cases being heard is one about President Donald Trump’s financial records

| April 13, 2020 @ 1:04 PM Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 1:06 PM

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Monday that it will be hearing forthcoming oral arguments in a slate of cases via teleconference in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The teleconferenced arguments will begin May 4.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available,” said a release, which added, “The Court Building remains open for official business, but most Court personnel are teleworking. The Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.”

Six of the nine justices are over 65 years old. The CDC says that seniors and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

Among the cases being heard are 19-635, Trump v. Vance, 19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, involving President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Fox News Contributor Bill Bennett Inaccurately Says Coronavirus 'Is Not a Pandemic' (Video)

In December 2019, the Supreme Court justices agreed to decide whether Trump is able to block the release of his financial records. The decision has been expected to be made in June and will set the stage for a historic ruling on the power of presidents relating to demands for information from prosecutors and from Congress.

The Supreme Court joins a number of other industries implementing telecommuting now, as news anchors host their shows via Skype and Zoom Video Communications, an online video conference company, has seen its business flourish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The press release did not specify which telecommunication technology the Court would be employing.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
1 of 53

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE