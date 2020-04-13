Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments Via Teleconference Starting May 4

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Monday that it will be hearing forthcoming oral arguments in a slate of cases via teleconference in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The teleconferenced arguments will begin May 4.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available,” said a release, which added, “The Court Building remains open for official business, but most Court personnel are teleworking. The Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.”

Six of the nine justices are over 65 years old. The CDC says that seniors and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

Among the cases being heard are 19-635, Trump v. Vance, 19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, involving President Donald Trump.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court justices agreed to decide whether Trump is able to block the release of his financial records. The decision has been expected to be made in June and will set the stage for a historic ruling on the power of presidents relating to demands for information from prosecutors and from Congress.

The Supreme Court joins a number of other industries implementing telecommuting now, as news anchors host their shows via Skype and Zoom Video Communications, an online video conference company, has seen its business flourish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The press release did not specify which telecommunication technology the Court would be employing.