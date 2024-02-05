“Survivor” on Monday unveiled the 18 castaways who are set to compete in the 46th season of the CBS competition show.

Vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, the contestants will be left stranded on the islands of Fiji and will be forced to form a new society as they adapt to their new physical and social surroundings.

The castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will undergo moral dilemmas while being pushed physically and mentally in a series of challenges. Jeff Probst will return to host the new season.

“Survivor” is set to return for its 46th installment on Wednesday, Feb. 28 for a two-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will also consist of a two-hour episode launching on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will be followed by 90-minute episodes.

Meet the 18 castaways for “Survivor” Season 46 below: