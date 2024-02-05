‘Survivor’ Season 46: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

The CBS competition show returns with a two-hour premiere on Feb. 28

Survivor
"Survivor" Season 45 (Robert Voets/CBS)

“Survivor” on Monday unveiled the 18 castaways who are set to compete in the 46th season of the CBS competition show.

Vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, the contestants will be left stranded on the islands of Fiji and will be forced to form a new society as they adapt to their new physical and social surroundings.

The castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will undergo moral dilemmas while being pushed physically and mentally in a series of challenges. Jeff Probst will return to host the new season.

“Survivor” is set to return for its 46th installment on Wednesday, Feb. 28 for a two-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will also consist of a two-hour episode launching on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will be followed by 90-minute episodes.

Meet the 18 castaways for “Survivor” Season 46 below:

CBS

Name: Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.

Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.

Occupation: Real estate agent

CBS

Name: Jessica “Jess” Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Software engineer

CBS

Name: Charlie Davis

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Law student

CBS

Name: Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Va.

Current Residence: Richmond, Va.

Occupation: Actor

CBS

Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.

Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.

Occupation: Artist

CBS

Name: Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Program coordinator

CBS

Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

CBS

Name: Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Mass.

Occupation: IT quality analyst

CBS

Name: Jemila Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana 

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: International brand mentor

CBS

Name: David Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Slot machine salesman

CBS

Name: Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Musician

CBS

Name: Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Miss.

Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.

Occupation: Science teacher

CBS

Name: Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Aerospace tech

CBS

Name: Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Va.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: College coach

CBS

Name: Soda Thompson

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.

Occupation: Special education teacher

CBS

Name: Venus Vafa

Age: 24

Hometown: Hill, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Data analyst

CBS

Name: Kenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.

Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.

Occupation: Salon owner

CBS

Name: Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Mich.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing strategist

