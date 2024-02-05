“Survivor” on Monday unveiled the 18 castaways who are set to compete in the 46th season of the CBS competition show.
Vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, the contestants will be left stranded on the islands of Fiji and will be forced to form a new society as they adapt to their new physical and social surroundings.
The castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will undergo moral dilemmas while being pushed physically and mentally in a series of challenges. Jeff Probst will return to host the new season.
“Survivor” is set to return for its 46th installment on Wednesday, Feb. 28 for a two-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will also consist of a two-hour episode launching on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will be followed by 90-minute episodes.
Meet the 18 castaways for “Survivor” Season 46 below:
Name: Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.
Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Jessica “Jess” Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Software engineer
Name: Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Va.
Current Residence: Richmond, Va.
Occupation: Actor
Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.
Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.
Occupation: Artist
Name: Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Program coordinator
Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Name: Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Mass.
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Name: Jemila Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: International brand mentor
Name: David Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Name: Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Musician
Name: Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Miss.
Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.
Occupation: Science teacher
Name: Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Name: Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: College coach
Name: Soda Thompson
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Occupation: Special education teacher
Name: Venus Vafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Name: Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.
Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: Salon owner
Name: Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Mich.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing strategist
