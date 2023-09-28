It’s not unheard of for “Survivor” contestants to quit the CBS reality show, but quitting on the third day? That’s what happened Wednesday night on the Season 45 premiere of the survival competition series.

Throughout the premiere, a contestant named Hannah Rose made it clear that she was having a hard time. She complained, suffered from nicotine withdrawal and yelled about how much she missed a real bed. However, no one seemed to think her complaints were anything more than standard grievances – until it came time for the tribal council.

“Everything in my body is like, ‘I’m not going back to that camp. Please don’t make me go back to that camp.’ I don’t need to be voted out to go home,” Hannah said.

When host Jeff Probst asked her what she was implying, Rose said, “I don’t know how much more forthright I can be. I’m not bringing heart to this. I’m not! I’m not mentally here.”

Though she never officially said the words “I quit,” Probst is confident Hannah’s departure counts as a quit.

“That is a very clear quit. I think what Hannah was doing was giving her tribe a fair warning that if you do not vote me out or agree to let me go home right now, then this tribe of six will quickly be down to four because I’m not staying,” Probst told EW.

Rose has now become the 18th person to officially quit in the show’s 45 season history. She is also the fastest. The record was held by Colton Cumbie during Season 27, “Blood vs. Water.” After being separated from his fiancé, Colton had a hard time getting on the same page with his tribe. After deciding there was no way for him to win the competition, he threw in the towel on Day 7.