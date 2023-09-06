“Survivor” Season 45 has revealed the identities of the 18 castaways competing on the long-running CBS reality series.

The new season, which premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., will air extended 90-minute episodes as the contestants fend for themselves on the islands of Fiji.

As they compete to secure the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize, the castaways will be put to the test in three tribes of six people as they navigate new physical and social surroundings and face challenges testing their bodies and and minds.

Keep reading to get to know this season’s contestants.