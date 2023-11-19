Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Sopranos’ Actress, Dies at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, who was best known for her roles in “Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 89.

Shepherd’s death was announced by her friend Tom Titone, who wrote on Facebook, “Suzanne Shepherd passed away peacefully very early yesterday morning. She was 89 years old.”

Titone, who shared photos of Shepherd alongside his words, continued, “I took these photos a couple of years ago at her home on the UWS. Always the actress.

“I studied with Suzanne as a young actor. She saw in me what I could not yet see in myself. She introduced me to my husband. She was the officiant to our marriage under a beautiful gazebo in Central Park with a gathering of family and friends. For this, I will always be grateful.”

He finished, “She was a huge presence. A BIG personality. She roared with life and at it. May she rest now. A Shiva will be held this Monday & Tuesday from 5 – 8pm. PM me for more information.”

Her roles as Karen Hill’s mother in 1990’s “Goodfellas” and as Mary DeAngelis in “The Sopranos” were ultimately the ones that captured the most attention. Her “Sopranos” costar Ray Abruzzo also remembered her on Instagram.

He wrote, “Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature. Actress, teacher. Played Carmella’s mother on ‘Sopranos’ and Karen’s mother in ‘Goodfellas.’”

Shepherd was born on Oct. 31, 1934. In addition to “Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos,” she also enjoyed roles in “Mystic Pizza,” “Requiem for a Dream,” and “A Dirty Shame.”