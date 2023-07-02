Michael Imperioli Forbids ‘Bigots and Homophobes’ From Watching ‘The Sopranos’ or Any of His Work

Michael Imperioli made his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s recent decision on a business’ right to serve LGBTQ individuals very clear, saying on Instagram that he forbids “bigots and homophobes” from watching any of his work, including as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos.”

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post that included a headline about the Supreme Court ruling. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices ruled in favor of a Colorado web designer who argued that she had the right to refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples on religious grounds. The six justices also handed down rulings this week that declared the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program and university affirmative action policies unconstitutional.

The ruling has raised alarms from LGBTQ activists, who warn that it’s a blow to discrimination protections against same-sex couples and is a potential step by conservatives towards using the high court’s right-wing majority to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Imperioli has made other recent Instagram posts in support of LGBTQ+ individuals, including one of a Pride flag in celebration of Pride Month. When getting pushback from some right-wing followers, Imperioli doubled down, declaring that “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”