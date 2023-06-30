Twitter users were incensed at the Supreme Court following its decision to rule in favor of an evangelical Christian web designer who refused to cater to same-sex couples. The outrage is just the latest source of ire against the higher Court this week.

Users took to Twitter to react to the ruling. “Happy f–k the Supreme Court day to all who celebrate,” user Blaire Erskine wrote alongside a screenshot of two news blasts, one about the aforementioned case and the other about the Court’s ruling against student loan forgiveness.

Another accused the body of acting like “an unelected super-legislature that can’t be checked,” and still another noted that this decision happened on June 30, “the last goddamn day of Pride.”

The Supreme Court decided against gay rights in a case that didn't involve any gay people and against debt forgiveness in a case where the lenders were fine with the issue. They're not acting like judges, they're acting like an unelected superlegislature that can't be checked. — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) June 30, 2023

The Supreme Court just made this legal for "creative professions" to put up on their windows in 303 Creative. pic.twitter.com/Szygf4UcRZ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 30, 2023

Just so you know, the Supreme Court just sanctioned discrimination against LGBTQ people based on a fake case.



Lorie Smith and ADF invented a gay couple to discriminate against and the Supreme Court said sure why not.



On the last goddamn day of Pride https://t.co/b73Svy16uN https://t.co/0ifRwMsZT4 — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) June 30, 2023

Divided 6-3, the justices ruled in favor of Colorado business owner Lorie Smith in the case of 303 Creative LLC v Elenis on Friday. Smith sued the state in 2016, citing that she would reject requests made by same-sex couples based on religious grounds. The Court ruled in her favor under the Constitution’s First Amendment, arguing that Smith has the right to refuse to endorse messages she does not believe in and that she cannot be punished by Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

Adding to the frustration around the case, Smith was never penalized for rejecting a same-sex couple, and it was unclear if she ever professionally rejected anyone from the LGBTQ community. Smith’s case used an inquiry from a gay man named Stewart as a key piece of evidence. However, Stewart claims he never made this request and has been married to a woman for the past 15 years, according to The Guardian.

303 Creative LLC v Elenis is the latest in controversial rulings made by the Supreme Court. The body also killed President Biden’s debt relief plan on Friday and ruled colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration when it comes to admissions on Thursday, rolling back race-based affirmative action measures. These three cases mark a trend for the Republican-dominated Supreme Court as in all three cases the justices ruled along ideological lines.