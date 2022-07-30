Sylvester Stallone came out swinging over the news TheWrap broke Friday that a “Rocky” spinoff based on the Drago character is in the works at MGM and that he is not a part of it.

“Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character !!!” Stallone fumed in an Instagram post Saturday night.

He went on: “Seriously , how do you weasels look in mirror ???. I am sorry to the FANS , I APOLOGIZE to the FANS I never wanted ROCKY to be exploited FOR THIS GREED .. # no shame #sad day #Parasite.”

Instagram

Stallone then went in for round two on Twitter, posting, “I’d like to congratulate Irwin Winkler and family beating another wonderful character into the ground! # no shame,” referring to the “Rocky” producer who took home an Oscar in 1976 when it won for Best Picture.

TheWrap learned exclusively Friday that screenwriter Robert Lawton is set to write the “Rocky” spinoff “Drago” for MGM. Details about the plot are, naturally, being kept secret at the moment, but what we can tell you is that Russian fighter Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) will be at the center of the story. Ivan was first seen as the supreme antagonist in 1985’s “Rocky IV,” with his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) filling “the bad dude” shoes in 2018’s “Creed 2.”

TheWrap has reached out to Stallone for additional comment.