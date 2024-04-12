The 25 Best New Movies Streaming in April 2024

April is here, and with it plenty of new movies to stream. This month we’re running down the best new releases on the major streamers, from horror hits to Oscar winners to films that didn’t break the bank at the box office but could become “a thing” on streaming. We’ve curated a list based on what’s new on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and Peacock to bring you the best of the best, including some great library titles that were added this month.

Check out our picks for the best new movies streaming in April 2024 below.

Lisa Frankenstein

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in “Lisa Frankenstein” (Focus Features)

Peacock

All hail “Lisa Frankenstein,” which made a sneaky debut on Peacock at the end of March so we’re counting it here for April. The latest horror comedy from Diablo Cody, who wrote the similar (but superior) “Jennifer’s Body,” follows Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a young woman in the stifling 1980’s who yearns for a Victorian man who finds himself resurrected (Cole Sprouse). When she realizes that she can restore him by killing people and using their body parts (with some help from her pageant queen step-sister’s tanning bed), the movie folds in some delightfully dark elements. While the whole thing doesn’t quite come together, with Zelda Williams, in her directorial debut, failing to completely reconcile the disparate tones (also the PG-13 rating really cuts down on what could have been some very squishy fun), “Lisa Frankenstein” is very much worth the watch. Newton is absolutely wonderful, as she oscillates between swooning for her love and become incredibly frazzled (she does both adorably), as is Sprouse. And Liza Soberano turns in a star-making performance as Lisa’s sunny step-sister Taffy. Plus, there are enough Cody one-liners to undoubtedly turn “Lisa Frankenstein” into a future classic. As Newton says, quite memorably, “Shit is transpiring, man.” – Drew Taylor

Talk to Me

Sophie Wilde in “Talk to Me” (A24)

Paramount+ – April 1

Last year’s must-see A24 horror movie was “Talk to Me,” which also served as the directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, brothers who up until this point had been making must-see YouTube videos. The Philippous clearly know what they’re doing, as they crafted one of the most unforgettable horror movies in recent memory. In “Talk to Me” a bunch of Australian teenagers (led by Sophie Wilde in a breakout role) use a possessed hand as a party drug – they commune with the dead while hanging out in their parents basement. Of course, when Wilde’s Mia starts to realize she could use the hand to talk to her dead mother, things take an altogether more sinister path. Scary and spooky, with moments of shocking violence, “Talk to Me” is the perfect put-on-at-a-slumber-party favorite, concluding with one of the very best horror movie twist endings ever. And don’t worry, there’ll be more – A24 has already announced a sequel, “Talk 2 Me.” Our guess is it’ll be double the scares. – Drew Taylor

Wish

“Wish” (Credit: Walt Disney Company)

Disney+ – April 3

Meant as a celebration of the first 100 years of Disney Animation, “Wish” harkens back to Disney animated classics like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Sleeping Beauty,” complete with a storybook narrative and a painterly art style. In “Wish” Ariana DeBose voices Asha, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a magical Mediterranean kingdom called Rosas, who is ruled over by a benevolent sorcerer named Magnifico (Chris Pine), who grants the citizens’ wishes. When Asha uncovers the truth about Magnifico, she teams up with an anthropomorphic star and a talking goat (Alan Tudyk) to take down the king and share what she knows with the kingdom. “Wish” is beautiful; splendid even. And while the story sometimes meanders when it should sprint, it’s still an enjoyable trek through Easter eggs and shoutouts, full of hidden callbacks to the company’s legacy of animated greatness. And while the movie failed to connect with audiences or critics, it should do just fine on streaming, where families can watch the movie again and again, singing along to its serviceable songs and looking for all of those hard-to-find references. – Drew Taylor

Música

Camilla Mendes in “Música” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – April 4

Internet sensation Rudy Mancuso has crafted an anti-romantic rom com and coming of age story exploring his own real life condition of synesthesia. His character in the film, a semi-autobiographical Rudy, has experienced every day sound as notes to arrange into patterns of rhythm in his head. The film features slapstick comedy, one-liner riffs from the puppet Diego and a not so romantic meet cute between Mancuso and his current girlfriend in real life Camila Mendes, who portrays Isabella in the film. Directed by Mancuso, the film also features his real-life mother Maria, who brings just as much off the cuff humor as that of the more practiced Mancuso. Piano imagery appears throughout the film in an artistic nod to the first instrument Mancuso learned to play, and sometimes piano notes accompany sets of keys whether outlined on his toast in jam or painted onto the steps that Rudy walks down. – Dessi Gomez

Scoop

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell in “Scoop” (Netflix)

Netflix – April 5

Based on the true events, “Scoop” dramatizes and details how the BBC’s “Newsnight” landed their explosive interview with Prince Andrew to confront him about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Billie Piper portrays Sam McAlister, the real-life interview booker (more like a wrangler) who nabbed the exclusive sit-down with Queen Elizabeth’s second son and King Charles’ younger brother. Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis, the journalist who grilled the prince. High stakes make this adrenaline rush of a film one that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. “Scoop” launches on Netflix on April 5. – Dessi Gomez

The Zone of Interest

Rudolph Hoss meets with engineers in “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Max – April 5

Jonathan Glazer’s uncompromising, Oscar-winning masterpiece, hits streaming. Let’s see if you can make it through the whole thing. “The Zone of Interest,” based loosely on the Martin Amis novel of the same name, follows Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, who lives with his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) in an idyllic home right next door to the camp. Instead of showing what’s happening on the other side of the wall, Glazer keeps his focus keenly on Höss, his wife and their family. You hear screams, see smoke, watch a train cruelly creep into the background, a family trip to a nearby stream is interrupted when human ash floods the creek. At one point Höss brings his boots into a basin to wash them off; as the water runs over them, blood flows freely. It’s nightmarish in a way few films are, a work of art created by a master of his craft. (The hubbub over Glazer’s Oscar acceptance speech feels very much beside the point.) This is a film that reminds us of what we did to each other not that long ago, which echoes very much in our world today. It’s a profoundly disturbing masterpiece, one that you’ll be glad you watched but probably won’t be quick to return to. – Drew Taylor

Night Swim

“Night Swim” (CREDIT: Universal)

Peacock – April 5

How scary is a haunted swimming pool? As it turns out: pretty scary! “Night Swim,” from horror super-producers James Wan and Jason Blum, follows a family led by Wyatt Russell and “The Banshees of Inisherin” breakout Kerry Condon, who move into a house with a very creepy pool. Russell is a former baseball player sidelined because of an injury. He thinks that the pool can help with his physical therapy. But the pool has other ideas. Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, based on a short film that he and Rod Blackhurst made a decade ago, the goal is to do for swimming pools what “Jaws” did for the ocean. And they do try, nobly, although some fuzzy logic and knotty mythological underpinnings often do much to obscure the elemental power of what could be described as ghouls in the pool. “Night Swim” turned a healthy profit, so maybe we’ll see further installments. “Night Swim 2: The Deep End” anyone? – Drew Taylor

Brandy Helville and the Cult of Fashion

Brandy Melville pictured in “Brandy Helville & the Cult of Fast Fashion” (Max)

Max – April 9

Academy Award-winning film director Eva Orner uses the scandal behind clothing store Brandy Melville to highlight the harmful effects of fast fashion on the planet as a whole. Layers and layers of sketchy behavior fueled store that captivated teenage girls in the 2010s with its soft “one size fits most” clothing that trended with the help of Instagram and Tumblr photoshoots. Former employees tell their stories and nightmare experiences working for the store’s shady founder Stephan Marsan, who micromanaged all of the stores and the hiring process, favoring skinny white girls and copying designs from other artists and brands. It’s almost impressive how the helter skelter business model grew so — and sadly remains so — successful, but the racist, anti-semitic behavior and promotion of eating disorders should have cancelled this brand a long time ago. The fact that it still does well is disturbing, as chronicled in the greater context of the discarded clothes that the United States dumps in Ghana and the fast fashion hub of Prato, Italy. – Dessi Gomez

Drive Away Dolls

Focus Features

Peacock – April 12

When the Coen Brothers split up, they went in very different directions. Joel Coen made a high-minded adaptation of “The Tragedy of MacBeth” for A24, with Denzel Washington in the title role, flanked by Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson and Corey Hawkins, shot in velvety black-and-white by regular Coen Brothers collaborator Bruno Delbonnel. Ethan Coen, on the other hand, collaborated with his wife Tricia Cooke on a gaudy, bad-taste lesbian road trip movie called “Drive-Away Dolls.” What else were you expecting? Set in 1999, it follows a couple of lovable but dim lesbian BFFs (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) as they accident fall into possession of a briefcase with phalluses modeled after a prominent politician (Matt Damon). Soon, everybody is after them, including a pair of goons dispatched by a mob boss (Colman Domingo) and a cop that happens to know the girls (Beanie Feldstein). There are cameo appearances by Miley Cyrus and Pedro Pascal, an incredibly quotable scene with Bill Camp as the rental car guy, and more absurd editorial flourishes than you could possibly imagine. Your mileage may vary on “Drive-Away Dolls,” probably depending on your threshold for lowbrow humor and how hilarious you find lesbians, but there’s a crummy, throwaway charm to “Drive-Away Dolls” that borders on the undeniable. Also, mercifully, it’s only 84 minutes long. How great is that? – Drew Taylor

Argylle

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in ‘Argylle’

Apple TV+ – April 12

“Argylle,” originally meant to debut directly on Apple TV+, was shrouded in mystery. Marketing materials only pulled from the first half hour of the movie; the movie was based on a book whose author remained shrouded in confusion. Director Matthew Vaughn further muddied things by explaining that, not only would there be subsequent “Argylle” films but that “Argylle” and his “Kingsman” movies take place in a single shared universe. Now you can finally watch “Argylle” at home and decide what was really important and what didn’t matter much. The movie itself follows a nebbish novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard), who discovers that her spy novels oddly mirror real-world missions, putting her in danger, with a CIA Agent (Sam Rockwell) forced to team up with the author to thwart disaster. It’s a lot. Henry Cavill, sold as the star of the movie, is only in it for a handful of moments; Dua Lipa, also highly touted in the marketing, is in it even less. Ultimately, the movie almost completely breaks down due to a series of giant, catastrophic twists, and action set pieces that probably seemed cleverer in Vaughn’s head. Given that the movie was met with complete commercial and critical indifference, further adventures in the “Argylle” universe seem doubtful. That’s probably a good thing. – Drew Taylor

Strange Way of Life

BTeam Pictures

Netflix – April 12

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke play ex-lovers in this half-hour short film from director Pedro Almodovar. “Strange Way of Life” is a Western about a man (Pascal) who travels to visit his friend, a Sheriff (Hawke). Once reconciled, they rekindled their past romance before conflict ensues. This one premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is now making its streaming debut on Netflix – Adam Chitwood

The Greatest Hits

Hulu

Hulu – April 12

The latest film from writer/director Ned Benson, of “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” fame, stars Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min and future Superman David Corenswet. Here’s the official synopsis from Hulu: “Harriet finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through memories of her former boyfriend, her time traveling collides with a new love interest in the present.” The film premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this spring, where it received warm reviews from critics. If you’re looking for an original rom-com from a director with something on his mind and a mischievous, fantastical streak, you could do worse than “The Greatest Hits.” Crank up the volume, grab your favorite concert T-shirt, and get ready to fall in love. – Drew Taylor

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Sofia Boutella as Kora and Djimon Hounsou as Titus in “Rebel Moon” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – April 19

That’s right. There’s another “Rebel Moon” movie. But, good news, “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” is significantly better than last year’s “Rebel Moon.” It’s bigger, badder, more full of life, and with a manageable amount of characters that you can easily follow. (All of this is in stark contrast to the first movie.) This time around Sofia Boutella’s Kora, a former warrior who thought she had eluded combat by retiring to a small backwoods planet, mobilizes the farmers and townspeople of her village against the evil Motherworld. And most of the movie is an extended action sequence, as the villains invade her small town and the townsfolk and her fellow warriors (including Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a weird robot) work together to defend themselves and render a blow to the Motherworld. Will they be success? And who will survive to celebrate that success? There’s only one way to find out. Director Zack Snyder, who also co-wrote the screenplay, produced the movie and shot it, indulges in his base impulses for better or worse, lingering poetically on a swaying blade of wheat or reveling in the way that a laser sword sticks into the hull of a spaceship. The whole thing is unabashedly over-the-top, in a way that is charming and forgivable. But we won’t see the true scope of Snyder’s demented vision until the R-rated version of this movie comes out. Snyder claims that he is having to make cuts to avoid an NC-17. Ah yes. The ultimate unstoppable Motherworld – the ratings board. – Drew Taylor

Migration

“Migration” (Universal Pictures)

Peacock – April 19

Fun for the whole family, DreamWorks’ “Migration” follows a family of ducks who — after much debate between dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) and mom Pam (Elizabeth Banks) — decide to fly south for the winter in order to try something new. Mack is intent on staying safe in the pond they’ve lived at for years, but a visiting family of birds inspires Pam to make her argument for them to go on an adventure. Children Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal) brave the wilderness as the whole family ends up going on all kinds of adventures to save birdkind like Chump the pigeon (voiced by Awkwafina) and Delroy the parrot (Keegan-Michael Key). Heartwarming and hilarious, “Migration” has something in it for everyone. – Dessi Gomez

Tiger

Disneynature

Disney+ – April 22

Disneynature, the imprint of the company that makes nature documentaries in the style of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures, is one of the most unsung gems in the great Disney media portfolio. There was also some question if it would continue after Disney purchased the 21st Century Fox assets and, along with it, National Geographic. Thankfully, Disneynature has survived. And on the fifteenth anniversary of its very first film, “Earth,” we have a brand-new documentary to watch on Earth Day. “Tiger” follows Ambar, a tigress raising her tiger cubs in the forests of modern-day India. The trailer is adorable, but these movies always touch on larger ecological issues, from the dwindling ice caps to the perilousness facing forests and jungles. (“Polar Bear,” released in 2022, might be the bleakest Disney movie ever made. It felt like a first-person account of the end of the world.) “Tiger,” the first Disneynature film since 2022, was directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and features narration by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Disneynature movies are always an immense joy. “Tiger” will make this year’s Earth Day even more special. – Drew Taylor

The Holdovers

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers” (Credit: Focus Features)

Prime Video – April 29

The Oscar-nominated “The Holdovers” hits Prime Video this month if you don’t have Peacock, and what a wonderful film to enjoy. From “Nebraska” and “Election” filmmaker Alexander Payne, the film takes place over Christmas break at an all-boys boarding school in 1970. Paul Giamatti is the curmudgeonly teacher assigned to stay back with the boys who can’t go home for the holidays, Dominic Sessa is the lone student left behind and in an Oscar-winning performance, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a cook grieving the loss of her son. It’s a heartfelt character piece about what it means to feel lonely. – Adam Chitwood

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures

Netflix – April 1

“Shaun of the Dead” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” filmmaker Edgar Wright combined his love of music and action filmmaking in 2017’s “Baby Driver,” which is packed wall-to-wall with music. Ansel Elgort is a getaway driver with tinnitus who constantly listens to music to drown out the ringing in his ears, but Wright times the action beats of the story to the songs that are playing, resulting in something of an action musical. Lily James is the object of Baby’s affection, and the ensemble cast also includes Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez and, uh, Kevin Spacey. – Adam Chitwood

Inside Man

Universal Pictures

Netflix – April 1

Spike Lee’s 2006 thriller “Inside Man” is one of the director’s best and most entertaining films. The story opens in the aftermath of a bank heist, with those taken hostage giving their interviews to police about what happened. The film then flashes back to portray the events as they unfold, with Denzel Washington playing the detective trying to talk down the robber and kidnapper (played by Clive Owen) who seems to be harboring some kind of secret. Mind games ensue, and this one keeps you guessing all the way up through the end. – Adam Chitwood

Molly’s Game

Netflix – April 1

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut “Molly’s Game” is a solid effort from the Oscar-winning screenwriter, and a tremendously enjoyable deep-dive into the world of celebrity poker. Based on a true story, the film stars Jessica Chastain as a woman who ran a high stakes poker game in Hollywood for years, then was thrown under the bus when legal issues arose. The film plays out in two timelines – Idris Elba is her lawyer trying to get her the best deal, while her past plays out as she tells him her story. Come for the witty banter, stay for Michael Cera playing Tobey Maguire. – Adam Chitwood

The Matrix Trilogy

Warner Bros.

Netflix – April 1

When the first “Matrix” debuted in the spring of 1999 (25 years ago!) it was like a bomb went off. Made by two relatively unknown filmmakers, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, “The Matrix” synthesized a number of their influences, from Japanese anime to old Kung-Fu movies to philosophical debates about the nature of free will, into a thoroughly thrilling mélange, adorned with cutting-edge visual effects (remember how jaw-dropping “bullet time” was?) and a whip-smart script, brought to life by Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. It was unlike anything anybody had ever seen. And the public clamored for more. The Wachowskis quickly made a deal for two subsequent installments, even though they had originally planned for a trilogy but crammed everything into the first movie.

The two subsequent films, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” are both interesting. Yes, they upped the action (think of the car chase in the second movie or the big fight between Neo and Agent Smith in part three) but they also increased the level of philosophical discourse, to the point where the second movie ended with Neo and a character called The Architect simply discussing the moral and theological implications of him saving Trinity. (If you don’t remember, that’s okay. It was a bit of a snooze.) Still, the filmmaking in the sequels, the sheer technical craft, is unimpeachable and often quite fun, even if it doesn’t totally make sense. – Drew Taylor

You’ve Got Mail

Warner Bros.

Netflix – April 1

Tom Hanks’ priceless facial expressions add layers of levity to the otherwise pretty serious and stone-cold Joe Fox, the face behind the corporate machine of Fox & Sons Books. His family’s chain bookstore, similar to Barnes & Noble, puts indie bookstores out of business in New York City and makes big bucks doing it. Meg Ryan’s effortlessly charming Kathleen Kelly, owner of The Shop Around the Corner, an adorable one-of-a-kind children’s bookstore across the street from the newest Fox location, wants nothing more than to fall in love. The unlikely duo message back and forth via email and hit it off, but when they meet face-to-face (not realizing that they are pen pals), they can’t stand each other. Their conflict of interest business-wise, might have something to do with that. Dave Chappelle, Steve Zahn and Sara Ramirez also star in this beloved Nora Ephron film. – Dessi Gomez

MacGruber

Universal Pictures

Prime Video – April 1

One of the best and funniest comedies of the century so far, “MacGruber” is as outlandish as it is committed to the bit. The bit being a feature length adaptation of an “SNL” sketch that ripped off “MacGuyver,” only this adaptation packs on a story of revenge and throat-ripped through the eyes of Will Forte’s insane action hero. Val Kilmer is delicious as a villain with a crude name, Ryan Phillippe is more than game as MacGruber’s reluctant right-hand and Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as MacGruber’s cohort/sometimes lover. This movie rules. – Adam Chitwood

Out of Sight

Universal Pictures

Prime Video – April 1

“Out of Sight” is one of Steven Soderbergh’s best films, and that’s saying something. This stylish, sexy and compelling crime thriller stars George Clooney as a thief on the run and Jennifer Lopez as a U.S. Marshal who, after a sweaty run-in with the criminal, gets hot on his trail. It’s a cat-and-mouse game but also a romance, with vibes coming out the wazoo. Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, Albert Brooks and Michael Keaton co-star. – Adam Chitwood

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros.

Hulu – April 1

Zack Snyder’s interconnected DCEU may be defunct, but “Wonder Woman” remains one of the best superhero movies ever made. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot crafted an emotional, joyous and impactful story for this World War I-set tale, which details the origin story of Diana Prince and follows her off the island of Themyscira and into the world of man for the first time. Chris Pine is perfect as the romantic foil, taking a backseat to Gadot’s towering feat of superheroism. – Adam Chitwood

50 First Dates

Columbia Pictures

Hulu – April 1

As far as Adam Sandler romcoms go, “50 First Dates” is one of the best. Released in 2004, the film takes place in Hawaii and follows a veterinarian (Sandler) who crosses paths with a lovely young woman (Drew Barrymore) and has a pleasant day. But when he goes to follow up and ask her on a date the next day, she doesn’t remember who he is. As it turns out, she suffers from short-term memory loss and her memory resets every day. So he spends the rest of the film winning her over day after day to try and strike up a relationship. It’s extremely sweet, and Barrymore and Sandler are dynamite together just as they were in “The Wedding Singer.” – Adam Chitwood

The Fifth Element

Buena Vista

Hulu – April 1

Let’s first clear the air: yes, Luc Besson’s legacy has been tarnished by a series of allegations of sexual misconduct. While he has not been prosecuted by French officials (or even charged), it is enough to put a bad taste in your mouth, particularly when looking back at the questionable sexual politics of early films like “Le Femme Nikita” or “Léon.” Thankfully, there isn’t too much you can raise an eyebrow at in “The Fifth Element,” the director’s gonzo sci-fi extravaganza that starred a wonderful Bruce Willis, Besson’s then-wife Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman, so over-the-top that it’s unclear if he even knew where “the top” was. Combining French comic books with the grandeur of something like “Star Wars,” Besson tells the story of a cab driver (Willis), who encounters an otherworldly being (Jovovich) and together with a radio DJ (Chris Tucker) and a monk (Ian Holm) attempt to stop the end of the world. There still hasn’t been anything quite like “The Fifth Element” before or since, with its candy-colored visuals (Jean-Paul Gaultier designed the iconic costumes), lush soundtrack by Éric Serra and unwieldy mixture of tones and styles. Even when Besson tried something in the same vein, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in 2017, it lacked the charm, creativity and wonder of “The Fifth Element.” (Still, it’s quite fun.) If it’s been a while since you’ve seen “The Fifth Element,” you owe it to yourself to take another trip to the sci-fi future. – Drew Taylor