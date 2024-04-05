Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts | Photos

Netflix’s “Scoop” is inspired by the real events behind the bold efforts of “Newsnight” booker Sam McAlister to secure an interview with Prince Andrew amidst the fallout he felt from his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It traces the admirable behind-the-scenes teamwork of McAlister, journalist and interviewer Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), editor Esme Wren (Romola Garai), producer Stewart Maclean (Richard Goulding) and ultimate fact-checker Freddy (Jordan Kouamé), as well as photographer Jae Donnolly (Connor Swindells).

High stakes, adrenaline and twists and turns make “Scoop” a compelling watch, in addition to the star-stacked cast that portrays all the real-life players.

Here are the cast and characters of “Scoop” on Netflix:

(Netflix/BBC) Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) Emily Maitlis worked for “Newsnight” and the BBC for years before leaving the network to work on “The New Agents” podcast with Jon Sopel. When she isn’t conducting measured interviews, she runs in Hyde Park with her Whippet Moody. Gillian Anderson is known for playing Dana Scully alongside David Duchovny in “The X-Files,” as well as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.” She also plays Jean Milburn in “Sex Education.” (Netflix/BBC) Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell) Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is the younger brother of King Charles and son of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. After spending the first 22 years of his life as second in line to the throne, he renounced his working duties as a royal after suffering a blow to his image after the conviction of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Rufus Sewell is known for playing Hal Wyler in Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Sid Luft in “Judy” (2019), Crown Prince Leopold in “The Illusionist” (2006), Count Adhemar in “A Knight’s Tale” (2001) and John Murdoch in “Dark City” (1998). He also played Jasper (Kate Winslet’s ex) in “The Holiday” (2006). (Netflix) Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) Sam McAlister is the interview booker responsible for snagging “Newsnight” at the BBC the only sit-down interview with Prince Andrew in the wake of the allegations against him for his association with Jeffrey Epstein. She is a single mom who takes pride in her job. Billie Piper is known for playing Rose Tyler in “Doctor Who,” Belle in “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” Suzie Pickles in “I Hate Suzie” and Fanny Price in “Mansfield Park” (2007). (Netflix/Getty Images) Amanda Thirsk (Keeley Hawes) Amanda Thirsk was Prince Andrew’s press secretary and friend. She ultimately gives the green light for him to agree to the interview with “Newsnight.” Her intentions seem clear in that she believes the PR will be good and the world will see how charming he is. Keeley Hawes is known for playing DI Lindsay Denton in “Line of Duty,” Valerie Tozer in “It’s a Sin,” Home Secretary Julia Montague in “Bodyguard” and DCI Caroline Goode in “Honour.” (Netflix/Getty Images) Esme Wren (Romola Garai) Esme Wren is the ever-calm and collected editor in charge of “Newsnight.” She has a direct line to the big bosses in charge of the layoffs that loom at the beginning of the film. She also coaches everyone into place for the big interview. Romola Garai is known for playing Katey Miller in “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” (2004), 18-year-old Briony in “Atonement” (2007), Rebecca Lane in “The Last Days on Mars” (2013) and Alice Haughton in “Suffragette” (2015). Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly in Netfli’s “Scoop” (Netflix) Jae Donnolly (Connor Swindells) Jae Donnelly was the paparazzi who captured evidence of Jeffrey Epstein visiting Prince Andrew before Epstein was convicted. He is a contact of Sam’s, and he tips her off about important moments in the development of the Epstein story. Connor Swindells is known for playing Adam in Netflix’s “Sex Education” and intern Aaron Dinkins in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023). He also played Robert Martin in “Emma” (2020).

“Scoop” is now streaming on Netflix.