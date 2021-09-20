Watch Gillian Anderson React to Reporter Asking If She Spoke to Margaret Thatcher About ‘The Crown’ Role (Video)

Gillian Anderson won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress Sunday night for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s “The Crown,” and was promptly asked if she’d consulted with the former prime minister prior to filming.

Thatcher, of course, died in 2013.

After a reporter asked Anderson what it meant to her to introduce Thatcher and her legacy to a new generation, Tanya Hart of American Urban Radio Networks said, “Congratulations. I love you on this show. So, just to kind of continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing, first question is if you’ve talked to her about this role at all, and secondly, why do you think it has taken America so long to get a female leader, you know, when all of these other countries — and look at what Margaret did in the UK.”

“I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson replied, not elaborating or pointing out that the former prime minister is dead.

Anderson went on to point out that the UK had another female prime minister, Theresa May, not too long ago. May served from 2016 to 2019.

“Maybe Kamala Harris at some point. Maybe Kamala Harris. Maybe that’s the next step,” Anderson said.