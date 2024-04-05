Joaquin Phoenix, Elliot Gould and More Sign Open Letter Supporting Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Elliott Gould, as well as directors Emma Seligman and Boots Riley are several of the 151 signers of a letter supporting director Jonathan Glazer.

Glazer’s controversial Oscar speech, given after he won Best International film for “The Zone of Interest, included comments on Israel-Hamas war and what he said was a misuse of Jewish identity and the history of the Holocaust.

“We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer’s statement from the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the industry mischaracterize and denounce his remarks,” the letter states. “Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous distraction from Israel’s escalating military campaign which has already killed over 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. We grieve for all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel over too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the 253 hostages taken.”

The letter also includes supporting from Todd Haynes, Boots Riley, Joel Coen, Lenny Abrahamson, as well as “Barbie” actor Hari Nef, Tom Stoppard, former Focus Pictures CEO James Schamus, Kate Berlant, director Nicole Holofcener, Mike Leigh, “Passages” director Ira Sachs, actor Wallace Shawn, Emma Seligman, Lola Kirke, Janicza Bravo, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

This comes after a March letter, signed by 450 Jewish creatives and executives, came out denouncing Glazer’ for his Oscar speech.

The signees include Debra Messing, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amy Pascal, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Eli Roth and Sherry Lansing. Many of the signees have signed other open letters in support of Israel following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Many observers have focused on a particular line from Glazer’s speech: “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.” Some have taken that to mean that he was refuting his Jewishness, though “refute” in the statement refers to “being hijacked.”

You can read the letter with the full list of signers below.

The attacks on Glazer also have a silencing effect on our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish. Glazer, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg and countless other artists of all backgrounds have decried the killing of Palestinian civilians. We should all be able to do the same without being wrongly accused of fueling antisemitism.

In his speech, Glazer asked how we can resist the dehumanization that has led to mass atrocities throughout history. For such a statement to be taken as an affront only underscores its urgency. We should be able to name Israel’s apartheid and occupation — both recognized by leading human rights organizations as such — without being accused of rewriting history.

As the Director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński, wrote, “’The Zone of Interest’ is not a film about the Shoah. It is primarily a profound warning about humanity and its nature.” We must not reserve this warning for a single group. To preserve our humanity and ensure our mutual survival, we must sound the alarm when any group faces such brutality and acts of erasure.

We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and the memory of the Holocaust to justify what many experts in international law, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as a “genocide in the making.” We reject the false choice between Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom. We stand with all those calling for a permanent ceasefire, including the safe return of all hostages and the immediate delivery of aid into Gaza, and an end to Israel’s ongoing bombardment of and siege on Gaza.

We honor the memory of the Holocaust by saying: Never again for anyone.

Signed,

Lenny Abrahamson

Ra’anan Alexandrowicz

Erin Allweiss

Mark Asch

Liran Atzmor

Erin Axelman

Annie Baker

Todd Banhazl

Ariela Barer

Morgan Bassichis

Joshuah Bearman

Abner Benaim

Amy Berg

Kate Berlant

Gregg Bordowitz

Agnes Borinsky

Janicza Bravo

Margaret Brown

Dan Bucatinsky

Simone Bitton

Daniel Chalfen

Joel Coen

Dan Cogan

Dominic Cooke

Molly Crabapple

David Cross

Cyrus Dunham

David Ehrlich*

Deborah Eisenberg

Isaac Feldberg

Chloe Fineman

Jordan Firstman

Frances Fisher

Sarah Sophie Flicker

Esther Freud

Bella Freud

Uri Fruchtmann

Noah Galvin

Sarah Gavron

Tavi Gevinson

Ilana Glazer

Natalie Gold

Sam Gold

Jimmy Goldblum

Daniel Goldhaber

Nan Goldin

Josh Gondelman

Josh Gordon

Elliott Gould

Miles Greenberg

Doron Max Hagay

Gordon Hall

Todd Haynes

Fred Hechinger

Lee Hirsch

Eliza Hittman

Nicole Holofcener

Ilan Isakov

Abbi Jacobson

Kristi Jacobson

Rachel Leah Jones

Miranda July

David Katznelson

Deborah Kaufman

Ella Kemp

Sara Kiener

Lola Kirke

Dan Kitrosser

Alison Klayman

Naomi Klein

Pamela Koffler

Jess Kohl

Maris Kreizman

Lisa Kron

Justin Kuritzkes

Rachel Kushner

Serge Lalou

Nadav Lapid

Julliette Larthe

Michael Lieberman

Alison Leiby

Mike Leigh

Cindi Leive

Jonathan Lethem

Mica Levi

Avi Lewis

Kyle Lukoff

Darius Marder

Miriam Margolyes

Sam Marks

Daniel Maté

Gabor Maté

Jane Mayle

Jonathan Meth

Lise Mayer

Collier Meyerson

Avi Mograbi

Sophie Monks Kaufman

Mik Moore

Michael Morris

Hari Nef

Chani Nicholas

David Osit

Nira Park

Zeena Parkins

Joaquin Phoenix

Rain Phoenix

Max Posner

Jeff Preiss

Sarah Ramos

Allon Reich

Leo Reich

Boots Riley

Howard A. Rodman

Jon Ronson

Jacqueline Rose

Martin Rosenbaum

Jason Rosenberg

Tessa Ross

Ira Sachs

Tilly Scantlebury

James Schamus

Jane Schoenbrun

Sarah Schulman

Emma Seligman

Wallace Shawn

Mel Shimkowitz

Noam Shuster Eliassi

Amy Sillman

Nathan Silver

Michael Skolnik

Gillian Slovo

Robyn Slovo

Shawn Slovo

Sarah Adina Smith

Alan Snitow

Morgan Spector

Tom Stoppard

Kae Tempest

Lynne Tillman

Rachel Traub

V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Alicia Van Couvering

Adam Weber

Madeline Weinstein

Debra Winger

Matt Wolf

Jeremy Yaches

Gary Yershon

Jeremiah Zagar

Alexander Zeldin