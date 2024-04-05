Joaquin Phoenix, Elliot Gould and More Sign Open Letter Supporting Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Elliott Gould, as well as directors Emma Seligman and Boots Riley are several of the 151 signers of a letter supporting director Jonathan Glazer.
Glazer’s controversial Oscar speech, given after he won Best International film for “The Zone of Interest, included comments on Israel-Hamas war and what he said was a misuse of Jewish identity and the history of the Holocaust.
“We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer’s statement from the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the industry mischaracterize and denounce his remarks,” the letter states. “Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous distraction from Israel’s escalating military campaign which has already killed over 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. We grieve for all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel over too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the 253 hostages taken.”
The letter also includes supporting from Todd Haynes, Boots Riley, Joel Coen, Lenny Abrahamson, as well as “Barbie” actor Hari Nef, Tom Stoppard, former Focus Pictures CEO James Schamus, Kate Berlant, director Nicole Holofcener, Mike Leigh, “Passages” director Ira Sachs, actor Wallace Shawn, Emma Seligman, Lola Kirke, Janicza Bravo, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.
This comes after a March letter, signed by 450 Jewish creatives and executives, came out denouncing Glazer’ for his Oscar speech.
The signees include Debra Messing, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amy Pascal, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Eli Roth and Sherry Lansing. Many of the signees have signed other open letters in support of Israel following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.
Many observers have focused on a particular line from Glazer’s speech: “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.” Some have taken that to mean that he was refuting his Jewishness, though “refute” in the statement refers to “being hijacked.”
The attacks on Glazer also have a silencing effect on our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish. Glazer, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg and countless other artists of all backgrounds have decried the killing of Palestinian civilians. We should all be able to do the same without being wrongly accused of fueling antisemitism.
In his speech, Glazer asked how we can resist the dehumanization that has led to mass atrocities throughout history. For such a statement to be taken as an affront only underscores its urgency. We should be able to name Israel’s apartheid and occupation — both recognized by leading human rights organizations as such — without being accused of rewriting history.
As the Director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński, wrote, “’The Zone of Interest’ is not a film about the Shoah. It is primarily a profound warning about humanity and its nature.” We must not reserve this warning for a single group. To preserve our humanity and ensure our mutual survival, we must sound the alarm when any group faces such brutality and acts of erasure.
We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and the memory of the Holocaust to justify what many experts in international law, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as a “genocide in the making.” We reject the false choice between Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom. We stand with all those calling for a permanent ceasefire, including the safe return of all hostages and the immediate delivery of aid into Gaza, and an end to Israel’s ongoing bombardment of and siege on Gaza.
We honor the memory of the Holocaust by saying: Never again for anyone.
Signed,
Lenny Abrahamson
Ra’anan Alexandrowicz
Erin Allweiss
Mark Asch
Liran Atzmor
Erin Axelman
Annie Baker
Todd Banhazl
Ariela Barer
Morgan Bassichis
Joshuah Bearman
Abner Benaim
Amy Berg
Kate Berlant
Gregg Bordowitz
Agnes Borinsky
Janicza Bravo
Margaret Brown
Dan Bucatinsky
Simone Bitton
Daniel Chalfen
Joel Coen
Dan Cogan
Dominic Cooke
Molly Crabapple
David Cross
Cyrus Dunham
David Ehrlich*
Deborah Eisenberg
Isaac Feldberg
Chloe Fineman
Jordan Firstman
Frances Fisher
Sarah Sophie Flicker
Esther Freud
Bella Freud
Uri Fruchtmann
Noah Galvin
Sarah Gavron
Tavi Gevinson
Ilana Glazer
Natalie Gold
Sam Gold
Jimmy Goldblum
Daniel Goldhaber
Nan Goldin
Josh Gondelman
Josh Gordon
Elliott Gould
Miles Greenberg
Doron Max Hagay
Gordon Hall
Todd Haynes
Fred Hechinger
Lee Hirsch
Eliza Hittman
Nicole Holofcener
Ilan Isakov
Abbi Jacobson
Kristi Jacobson
Rachel Leah Jones
Miranda July
David Katznelson
Deborah Kaufman
Ella Kemp
Sara Kiener
Lola Kirke
Dan Kitrosser
Alison Klayman
Naomi Klein
Pamela Koffler
Jess Kohl
Maris Kreizman
Lisa Kron
Justin Kuritzkes
Rachel Kushner
Serge Lalou
Nadav Lapid
Julliette Larthe
Michael Lieberman
Alison Leiby
Mike Leigh
Cindi Leive
Jonathan Lethem
Mica Levi
Avi Lewis
Kyle Lukoff
Darius Marder
Miriam Margolyes
Sam Marks
Daniel Maté
Gabor Maté
Jane Mayle
Jonathan Meth
Lise Mayer
Collier Meyerson
Avi Mograbi
Sophie Monks Kaufman
Mik Moore
Michael Morris
Hari Nef
Chani Nicholas
David Osit
Nira Park
Zeena Parkins
Joaquin Phoenix
Rain Phoenix
Max Posner
Jeff Preiss
Sarah Ramos
Allon Reich
Leo Reich
Boots Riley
Howard A. Rodman
Jon Ronson
Jacqueline Rose
Martin Rosenbaum
Jason Rosenberg
Tessa Ross
Ira Sachs
Tilly Scantlebury
James Schamus
Jane Schoenbrun
Sarah Schulman
Emma Seligman
Wallace Shawn
Mel Shimkowitz
Noam Shuster Eliassi
Amy Sillman
Nathan Silver
Michael Skolnik
Gillian Slovo
Robyn Slovo
Shawn Slovo
Sarah Adina Smith
Alan Snitow
Morgan Spector
Tom Stoppard
Kae Tempest
Lynne Tillman
Rachel Traub
V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Alicia Van Couvering
Adam Weber
Madeline Weinstein
Debra Winger
Matt Wolf
Jeremy Yaches
Gary Yershon
Jeremiah Zagar
Alexander Zeldin
