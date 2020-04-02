‘Tales From the Loop': Police Try to Intimidate a Tough Little Girl and Her Not-So-Little Robot (Exclusive Video)

And her dad ain’t having it

| April 2, 2020 @ 10:34 AM Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 10:50 AM

Amazon Prime Video’s “Tales From the Loop” launches Friday and if you were wondering just what this new sci-fi show set in a town that resides above “The Loop” is all about, well TheWrap has an exclusive clip that won’t give you any answers, but will give you plenty more questions.

In the video, which you can view above, a tough little girl named Beth (Alessandra de Sa Pereira) is playing around with a pretty big robot in a large field when the police show up to warn her and her father that that thing is considered a menace by the other residents of their town.

Yeah, her father, Ed (played by Dan Bakkedahl), isn’t having it, insisting their large AI, which Beth controls via a device hooked up to her own body, isn’t bothering anyone. Though the cops leave, they don’t seem to buy this friendly neighborhood robot story.

“Tales From the Loop” stars Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghardi, Duncan Joiner and Abby Ryder Fortson, with a guest appearance by Jonathan Pryce.

Here’s Amazon’s official description for the series:

From executive producer Matt Reeves and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, “Tales from the Loop” explores the town and people who live above “The Loop” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical mysterious town poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

The series is created by Nathaniel Halpern, who wrote all eight episodes. He executive produces alongside Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett and Adam Berg.

“Tales From the Loop” hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios in association with 6th & Idaho and Indio Studio.

“Tales From the Loop” launches Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

