Taylor Swift joined Beyoncé at the London premiere of the “Break My Soul” singer’s concert documentary, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

“Anti-Hero” Swift posted a photo with Ms. Knowles on the red carpet before the premiere Friday to mark the film’s release in theaters.

“Got invited to London by The Queen…” Swift captioned her shot with Beyoncé on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), topped with some sparkly crown emojis. “’Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ is in theaters now!!” she enthusiastically shared, along with several other photos from the premiere — including with close friend Blake Lively.

Beyoncé’s concert film previously premiered in Beverly Hills after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, but now it’s in theaters everywhere.

Swift also invited Beyoncé to the premiere of her concert doc: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in October at The Grove in Los Angeles, where the two posed for a boomerang that Swift also posted.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift captioned the vid. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Swift further shouted out the singer by using one of her “Break My Soul” lyrics to caption an Instagram post shimmering with her background singers and dancers in front of the AMC at The Grove. “The whole clique snapped,” the caption of a photo of Swift with her “Eras” film costars — those dancers and vocalists — read.

Swift’s and Beyoncé’s stadium tours have dominated the zeitgeist in 2023, with the Eras Tour kicking off in March in Glendale, Arizona and the Renaissance tour starting in May. The women and their mammoth achievements have been compared, contrasted and celebrated throughout the year as part of the broader theme of women’s stories dominating popular culture, alongside Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and more.

Swift’s “Eras” concert movie will be available to rent digitally starting on the singer’s birthday, Dec. 13, she shared in a recent announcement.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is in theaters now.