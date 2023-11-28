Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” documentary lands in theaters on December 1, just in time for the last month of a year full of women dominating the box office. Unlike “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” Beyoncé’s concert film provides both clips of her concerts as well as behind-the-scenes production and preparation for the stadium tour in support of her seventh album.

Certain songs were cut from the concert playlist, while others were added, and several guest performers such as Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross — who both joined Beyoncé for her birthday show in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 — made it into the documentary. Megan Thee Stallion’s guest star appearance at the Houston show also made it into the movie. Blue Ivy Carter’s dance moves to “My Power” at certain shows was also spotlighted in the documentary. The audience serenading Beyoncé to “Love on Top” was cut in favor of other pieces of the film. So were songs like “1+1,” a cover of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down” mixed with “I Care,” “No Angel,” “Haunted,” “Yoncé,” “Rather Die Young” and “Blow.”

Additions not on the initial setlist include “River Deep, Mountain High, “Love Hangover by Diana Ross,” “Kitty Kat” and the addition of “Love to Love You Baby” mixed with “Naughty Girl.” Lamar joined for “America Has a Problem” which Beyoncé sang solo at previous shows.

Read on to see a list of all the songs in “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Setlist

“Dangerously in Love 2”

“Flaws and All”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul + The Queens Remix”

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power” (feat. Blue Ivy Carter dancing)

“Black Parade”

“Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion

“Partition”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Crazy in Love”

“River Deep, Mountain High”

“Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl” + “Love to Love You Baby”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Kitty Kat”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

“America Has a Problem” with Kendrick Lamar

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

Songs cut from “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”