The season is upon us, by which we mean the concert tour movie season. While it’s unlikely she’ll be able to top the surprise success of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film, Beyoncé’s getting the hype out by dropping a brand new trailer.

She did it in what was touted as a surprise appearance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but she did so in a pretaped video in what appeared to be some sort of white void.

“Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a happy Thanksgiving,” Miss Knowles said in the appearance, sounding like she was reading as if this was a hostage video. “And I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

The trailer itself opens with Beyoncé explaining to the young people (via daughter Rumi) that you should turn your phone to the side when shooting video rather than holding it vertical. But I’m afraid that’s likely a losing battle in our smartphone era.

Amid performance clips and crowd shots from the Renaissance Tour, we see Beyoncé overseeing the production and working to fix issues that she spots.

“Time is my biggest obstacle,” Beyoncé says in the clip. “It’s impossible to not realize how fast it’s going when you’re looking through the eyes of your children.”

“I think about all of my heroes, and all that they endured,” she says, as footage plays of the incomparable Diana Ross appearing at one of her shows and embracing Beyoncé.

“I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next,” Beyoncé continues as we see her taking the stage with her dancers, including riding on her iconic glittery horse. “They are the new beginning.”

“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point,” Beyoncé boldly proclaims. “We are creating our own world. This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me.”

The footage closes with a backstage clip of her thanking the person filming for documenting what’s going on, saying, “There’s no way I’m going to remember what I just did.”

Watch the full trailer at the top of this story. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” opens Dec. 1.