7 Predictions for Tech in 2025: TikTok Stays, Bluesky Fades and AI Hits a Speed Bump

This past year in tech could be strangely described as a year of calm, sustained progress.

After a wild 2023 that featured OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s ousting and return, NVIDIA’s ascent and FTX’s downfall, the story of 2024 was much steadier.

This year, AI models and applications advanced meaningfully, adding deeper memories, longer context windows, faster computation, broadly available video generation and improved intelligence. Meanwhile, technologies like autonomous driving, mixed reality, brain computer interfaces and even quantum computing surged forward, creating new energy around the cutting edge.

Looking ahead to 2025, the question of whether companies can generate a return on investment — especially in generative AI — will grow more prominent.