Sen. Ted Cruz lashed out Tuesday at the neighbors who leaked his wife’s group chat texts about the family’s trip to Cancun while amid a severe snowstorm that left millions of Texans had no power, heat or water.

“It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just… Here’s a suggestion: Just don’t be assholes. Just treat each other as human beings. Have some degree, some modicum of respect,” Cruz said on the “Ruthless” podcast.

Last week, photos of a man who appeared to be Cruz boarding a flight to Cancun as a severe snowstorm hit Texas. The man in the photos was eventually confirmed to be Cruz, who took a flight back to the United States and said in a statement that he had just gone down to Mexico to escort his young daughters on a trip they wanted to go on. Shortly thereafter, texts from Cruz’s wife Heidi Cruz to a neighborhood group chat were leaked to the press, contradicting his statement. The senator’s wife said their house was “freezing” and that the family was skipping town to spend the end of the week and the full weekend at a resort. She even invited other families to go along on the trip.

“I will say Heidi’s pretty pissed at that,” Cruz said on the podcast of the leak. “She actually was over to a neighbor’s house yesterday, sort of walking through.”

The Republican senator said that some of his neighbors are Democrats who put yard signs for his opponent up during his most recent run for re-election. That, Cruz said, was “rude.”

