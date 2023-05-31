The finale of “Ted Lasso” Season 3 had viewers feeling some type of way.

Whether it be sadness over the possibility that the show is truly over for good or anger at how certain relationships closed out at the end of the season, fans have gotten as vocal as the AFC Richmond crowd, and maybe even Manchester City in some cases!

“Ted Lasso! Inspiring, emotional, frustrating, loving, funny! You experience every emotion under the sun, and I have to say one of the best shows ever!” fan Shaun Winter wrote. “What a truly brilliant program! I pray they make more @TedLasso.”

Jack Benjamin wrote a tweet sharing the same sentiment.

“As the late, great Jim Valvano said: We need to laugh, think and cry every day. The show did that in each episode,” he said.

Another user came up with a clever way that the show could continue beyond Season 3. “Ted Lasso fans: How likely is it that gas leak in Ted and Beards’ flat already hit them and this was a dream?” they tweeted.

Others were not so satisfied with various relationships’ conclusion, like that of Beard and Jane or Keelye and Roy and Jaime.

“They really gave the most toxic couple on the show a happy ending, while Roy-Keeley and Ted-Becca fans just got f–ked over,” wrote one user.

Others pointed out the bond between Roy and Jaime. “So I’m sorry, you’re telling me all of this meant nothing to Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt?” they tweeted. “That they immediately regressed and beat up each other?”

One user responded to this thread of complaints, claiming they “understand mature adult relationships and experiences” and still enjoyed the finale.

Still others had mixed reactions to Sudeikis’ final performance as Ted.

“One of the most [heartbreaking] things for me is how checked out Ted seems. Team’s farewell choreography — minimal reaction,” one fan named Bianka tweeted. “Nate’s tearful apology — minimal reaction. Rebecca more than meeting him halfway twice, heart on her sleeve, holding on to their friendship — nothing.

Another fan echoed the sentiment, calling the third season rushed and distant, while another questioned why some major scenes were left off camera despite Season 3’s extended episode runtime.

Read more reactions below:

#TedLasso #tedlassospoilers



me @ the roy/keeley/jamie finale storyline which was absolute nonsense, annoying as hell and tainted the finale for me pic.twitter.com/uCjcI7AEkk — tedlassogif (@tedlassogif) May 31, 2023

#tedlassospoilers: I just want to say that although Nate's arc wasn't properly laid out in S3, not as much as I wanted anyway, he's saying sorry humbly in a quiet moment and crying in front of Ted, embracing his own guilt & vulnerability was extremely effective and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/edjSIfY5B7 — Akos Peterbencze (@akospeterbencze) May 31, 2023

I really thought there was a good chance Rebecca's mum would reveal to her that she has 2 brothers, and sister; Kendell, Roman, and Shiv. #tedlassospoilers #Succession pic.twitter.com/Sxfs4PmxnJ — Christopher Michael Jones 🐀 (@bluepoet3) May 31, 2023

Jamie Tartt's character development is the only thing that matters to me #TedLassoSpoilers pic.twitter.com/MQFQghFTq5 — Maayan 🍅 (@AgentMaayan) May 31, 2023

one thing i’m very happy about is roy finally going to therapy and seeing sharon with him #TedLasso #tedlassospoilers pic.twitter.com/sFJqaucjhy — tedlassogif (@tedlassogif) May 31, 2023

I just finished watching the last episode of Ted Lasso#TedLasso #TedLassoSeason3 #TedLassoSpoilers



pic.twitter.com/jwkJyeDsat — Carmen 🦇 ted lasso spoilers (@lucidparade) May 31, 2023

this was SO RUDE and SO CRUEL JASON SUDEIKIS I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU FOR THIS #tedlasso #tedlassospoilers pic.twitter.com/ibud3zcesa — karen 🏳️‍🌈 #SaveTheWinchesters (@archxngel9) May 31, 2023

