Ted Lasso’s Twitter account signaled a likely end to the Apple TV+ series, starring Jason Sudeikis as the title character.

“A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London,” the fictional characters’ account wrote on Twitter. “Tonight we play our final match.”

Season 3 ends with its the twelfth episode, titled “So long, Farewell.” According to Apple TV+, the season finale lands at 9 p.m. PT Tuesday/midnight ET Wednesday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Paley Center finale screening fan event set for Tuesday night was canceled last week.

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.



It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023

“It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch,” Ted Lasso’s tweet continued. “I can’t tell you what’s happening, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.”

Co-creator Jason Sudeikis has told press since the beginning of Season 3 that the latest installment provides the end of the story that he and his fellow series creators — Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, who stepped away after Season 2 of the soccer show — wanted to tell.

“At about minute 74, there’s going to be a whole room of grown men crying,” Apple’s tweet said.

📺: S3 E12 "So long, Farewell"

⏰: 9pm PT

📍: Richmond, UK



At about minute 74, there's going to be a whole room of grown men crying. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 30, 2023

The third season’s episodes have lengthened beyond the typical comedy frame of half an hour to 45 minutes. Halfway through, they began to stretch to hour-long installments.

The penultimate episode of Season 3, titled “Mom City,” ended with Ted teasing his own truth bomb for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who for the past two seasons has been the one to drop a big revelation on him towards the end of Richmond’s run.

Waddingham appeared on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” saying she doesn’t want the series to end either.

“Ted Lasso” is available to stream on Apple TV+.