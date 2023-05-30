With rumors swirling that Tuesday’s episode of “Ted Lasso” — its Season 3 finale, titled, “So Long, Farewell” — could actually be its series finale, Kelly Clarkson put Hannah Waddingham in the hot seat to find out exactly what she knew.

Joining “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on the day of the finale, the Emmy-winning star of the beloved Apple TV+ series was asked point blank: “So the season finale of ‘Ted Lasso’ is about to happen, and I’ve heard it might be the end-end. Is it the end-end?”

The short of it? Waddingham doesn’t know — but she doesn’t want it to be.

“Well, I don’t know,” she said. “I mean, Jason says it’s like the end of that three-season arc. I mean, I feel like trapping him in a dungeon with a notepad and a pen and just going, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ We can’t step away from it. The characters are so beloved, and we all love it. I would play her when her teeth are falling out in a retirement home, like, sitting outside with mud splashing her, you know? I just want to see her through.”

Clarkson then took the idea of the “three-season arc” and compared Sudeikis and co-creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence’s creative approach to “Ted Lasso” to the different phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I love the idea, though, of almost taking a show and doing it in different — like, almost like they do it with Marvel, you know what I’m saying?” the host said. “You’d see different characters and different things.”

She then emphasized, looking straight at the camera, as if addressing Sudeikis: “That’s a good idea — y’all should do that, Jason.”

“I know — Jason!” Waddingham agreed, finding her own camera.

Sudeikis has maintained publicly that he’s completed the story he wanted to tell with “Ted Lasso” Season 3, and the series’ official Twitter account even posted cryptically Tuesday that “tonight we play our final match.” Still, official word that Tuesday’s Season 3 finale is actually the series finale has yet to come down from Apple TV+ and the series’ creators.

“A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London,” the “Ted Lasso” tweet read. “Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.”

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.



It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023

Watch a segment of Waddingham’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” interview in the video at the top of this post.