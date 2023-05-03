The “Ted Lasso” scene that challenged co-creator Brendan Hunt the most in terms of keeping a straight face was in Season 3’s Episode 7, “The Strings That Bind Us.”

Coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) tweaked a Japanese idea that Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) explains to his players in which an invisible red string connects soulmates by their little fingers. Kent decides the players should practice with the string tied to their penises.

“Episode 6 is pretty, and somewhat serious,” Hunt told TheWrap at an Emmys FYC carpet in Hollywood Monday, video of which you can watch above. “So we were like, ‘OK, Episode 7, we’re gonna get out of that.’ And that of course, in ways you can clearly see naturally and organically led to tying ropes to everyone’s dicks.”

The trial and error vibes of the scene in the show existed behind the camera as well.

“We didn’t know how it was going to work out exactly, and like the crew were like, ‘How is this gonna go?’ We were like ‘It’ll be fine.’ And it took a while, but the guys had great commitment. They didn’t actually tie ropes to their dicks so not as committed as they could have been,” Hunt continued. “It was a symphony and hilarious on the day. I’m gonna say it took a village, I can’t remember. I’m someone very innocent and pure of heart.”

Another part of Episode 7 that was workshopped was Coach Beard’s “Total Football” presentation, which he gave to the writers’ room. He also commented on the impending WGA writers’ strike which started Monday night after the carpet.

“The stakes are are the entire future of all the people trying to make their way as writers, whether they be in the guild now or not yet,” he said. “Streaming has worked out very, very well for the producer side of things and it’s time to time to share the pie.”

For Episode 8, Hunt looks forward to fans seeing the scene involving “Hey Jude.”

“Without giving anything away, I get to speak at length about my favorite song,” he said.