Although Coach Roy Kent has hit his stride, AFC Richmond Captain Roy Kent still lives beneath the surface.

Actor Brett Goldstein, who portrays Kent in “Ted Lasso,” in addition to writing on the show, finds the choice between Coach Kent and Captain Kent very difficult.

“If it were up to Roy, he’d be a player forever,” Goldstein told TheWrap at a “Ted Lasso” Hollywood FYC red-carpet event. “I think if there were a magic wand and it could fix his knee, he’d choose player, but I think he is now very, very satisfied as a coach. So can I have both?”

Goldstein humbly responded to the question of whether it would be difficult to watch his two Apple shows — “Ted Lasso” and the recently renewed “Shrinking” — compete for Emmys this year.

“It’s such a mad — Look, A) What an amazing thing if that were to even happen, B) to even be having a conversation where we’re saying any of these words is insane,” he said. “And then C) I don’t know how to even process it. It is mad. It will be wonderful for all of them and everyone and I hope everybody’s happy.”

The recent MCU addition, who will be portraying “Thor,” also jokingly apologized to Apple for wasting their time and money whenever he was paired with Phil Dunster for a scene with Jaime Tartt.

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent and Phil Dunster as Jaime Tartt in “Ted Lasso” Season 3 (Apple TV+)

“People have been asking why was the shoot longer this season. I can tell you,” Goldstein said. “It was because of scenes of me and Jamie taking three times as long to film. That is the horrible truth. I apologize to Apple for the money that we wasted but I hope you’re happy with the result. I think it was worth it. It’s just, you know, don’t put us together.”

Most recently, the pair can be found jogging through Amsterdam before Jaime struggles to teach a seething Roy how to ride a bike. The eighth episode arrives Wednesday.

The first seven episodes of “Ted Lasso” Season 3 are now streaming on Apple TV+.