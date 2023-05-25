A “Ted Lasso” finale screening and celebration slated to take place May 30 at the Paley Center for Media has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The fan event would have included a preview screening of the last episode of season 3 as well as a cast conversation moderated by Virgin Radio UK host Chris Evans Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Most of the cast was expected to be in attendance, including show creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt as well as Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance.

This fan event joins others as well as FYC events that have been impacted due to the changing nature of the Writers Guild of America Strike.

Neither Apple nor the show’s creators have confirmed that Season 3 will be the last season of the sports comedy show, based on a 2013 NBC Sports promo with characters envisioned by Sudeikis.

The penultimate episode of the latest season, titled “Mom City,” launched Tuesday night.

The cast appeared at Goya Studios for an FYC screening event on May 1 right before the writers’ strike officially went into effect. Sudeikis was present, but he didn’t do press. Co-creator Brendan Hunt did, as did writer Brett Goldstein.

The second-to-last episode revealed several shocking elements to the story while introducing Ted’s and Jaime Tartt’s (Phil Dunster) mothers. And this season, it is Ted who has a truth bomb to deliver to Rebecca rather than vice versa, as it has been for the past two seasons.

AFC Richmond’s winning streak will come down to the final game of the season in the finale, with Wonder Kid Nate (Nick Mohammed) back on the coaching staff for the greyhounds.