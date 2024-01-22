Bon Jovi Docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight’ Acquired by Hulu

Hulu has acquired Bon Jovi’s new docuseries, the streamer announced Monday. Titled “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” it marks the first series made with cooperation from all past and present members of the band. Comprising four parts, the show is set to debut Friday, April 26 on Hulu.

The official logline is as follows: “As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.”

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” follows both frontman Jon Bon Jovi and the other figures behind the iconic group.

The series hails from Gotham Chopra, who has produced other docuseries and documentaries including “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” the Tom Brady-led “Man in the Arena” and “Tom vs. Time.”

Produced by Chopra’s Religion of Sports, Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran serve as executive producers alongside Chopra for ROS. “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is also produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato.

Formed in 1983 in New Jersey, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Over the band’s four decades, they have sold more than 130 million albums.

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” premieres on Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the U.S. The docuseries is slated to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories.