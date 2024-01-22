‘Love Me’ Wins Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for Science-Themed Movies

The Alfred P. Sloane Foundation and the Sundance Institute awarded Sam and Andy Zuchero’s futuristic love story, “Love Me,” their Feature Film Prize on Monday.

The award is selected by a jury of both film and science professionals and is given to a feature film that has an outstanding focus on science or technology, or depicts a scientist, engineer or mathematician as a major character. The winners receive a $25,000 cash prize from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

“The connection between art and science, while indelible, is also ever-changing. Each year, thanks to our long-standing partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, we are able to imagine with greater nuance how science can bolster art, and vice versa,” said Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente in a statement.

She continued, “Through the Science-In-Film Initiative’s Feature Film Prize and the artist grants, we are honored to recognize the artists pioneering how this relationship is explored and uplifted in media. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s recipients and to have created a space to further discourse on this compelling topic at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.”

“We are delighted to honor Sam and Andy Zuchero’s ‘Love Me,’ an original and wildly imaginative film about the nature of human identity and our connection to each other in a post-human world mediated through artificial intelligence,” said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

“In a year when Chris Nolan’s great-man-of-science biopic, ‘Oppenheimer,’ based on the Sloan book ‘American Prometheus,’ broke box office records and garnered acclaim, we are especially pleased to award three screenwriting fellowships to four outstanding writers who dramatize the unique obstacles and underappreciated contributions of exceptional women in science and technology. This year’s winners are wonderful additions to the nationwide Sloan film program and further proof of the vitality of our pioneering, two-decade partnership with Sundance.”

The film stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as a buoy and a satellite who find love in a futuristic world where humanity no longer exists.