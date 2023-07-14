“The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson is taking the expression “falling in love” to the next level with a particularly adventurous one-on-one date on Monday’s upcoming episode.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, frontrunner Dotun scores the next one-on-one date with Charity after the pair shared a tender moment during last week’s group date, during which Charity brought the suitor to her room for a private moment away from the rest of the men.

“Today I have my first one-on-one date with Dotun,” Charity says in the clip. “We’re doing something I have never done.”

Not yet knowing quite what he’s getting into yet, Dotun tells Charity he’s feeling good and is ready to “conquer something” with the leading lady as the pair get out of the car to head to their date.

Within seconds, the couple realizes the risky adventure ahead of them: Bungee jumping.

“I do get challenged when I am in high places, and one of my biggest heights is fears,” Dotun says, flubbing his words amid the stress. Dotun laughs when the producer corrects him, asking if he meant one of his biggest fears is heights.

As Charity and Dotun get suited up for the jump, the instructors tell the duo their bodies will experience 2.9 to 3.1 G-Forces as they fling themselves off a 20-story bridge, which prompts an uneasy reaction from Charity.

“The honest truth [is] I think I was more excited coming into it than I am here in this moment, truly,” Charity admits.

Nevertheless, our Bachelorette pushes through her reluctance, telling Dotun “let’s go” as she grabs onto him and the pair take their biggest leap of faith yet.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelorette” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available on demand and on Hulu the day after its premiere.