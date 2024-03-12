‘The Batman 2’ Release Date Delayed a Year to 2026

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman 2” has been delayed a year and will now be released on Oct. 2, 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday.

Robert Pattinson will return to star in the sequel, which was originally set to hit theaters in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled script development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, TheWrap has learned.

“The Batman 2” will open in the early October slot that has been a boon to Warner Bros. at least since “Demolition Man” in 1993, with strong openings for films like “Gravity” in 2013, “Annabelle” in 2014, “A Star Is Born” in 2018 and “Joker” in 2019. “Joker: Folie à Deux,” starring Joquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will open on this same weekend in 2024.

“The Batman,” which was first released two years ago this month, grossed $772 million worldwide at the box office.

The new release date for “The Batman 2” gives space from the release date of DC Studios inaugural Superman film from filmmaker James Gunn, which will be released on July 11, 2025. “Superman: Legacy” is part of the first phase of the DCU, the next attempt by WBD to make an interconnected DC Comics cinematic universe.

As for the follow-up to “The Batman,” it will remain separate from the otherwise interconnected DC Studios continuity. At a presentation for journalists last year, Gunn noted that such darker, more adult-skewing side stories, like Todd Phillips’ “Joker” or – as he joked — “Teen Titans Go!” — would be explicitly labeled as a DC Elseworld.

Additionally, Gunn and Safran also revealed that there would be an upcoming movie that will introduce yet another live-action Batman while also introducing Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son who eventually becomes Robin.