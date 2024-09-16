Liza Colón-Zayas Barely Holds Back Tears While Accepting ‘The Bear’ Emmy, Tells Latinos to ‘Keep Believing and Vote’

“The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas could barely suppress her tears as she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Emmy Awards.

“For all the Latinos who love to love me, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights,” Colón-Zayas said in her acceptance speech.

Colón-Zayas was up for an especially packed category. This year, the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series included Carol Burnett for Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale,” Hannah Einbinder for Max’s “Hacks,” Janelle James for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Sheryl Lee Ralph for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Meryl Streep for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” As “The Bear” star took the stage to accept her award, she admitted that she hadn’t written a speech.

“Thank you to my husband, David Zayas, He told me to write a speech, and I didn’t because how would be possible? How? How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hannah [Einbinder]?” Colón-Zayas said.

“The Bear” had an impressive showing at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards. Before the night even began, the Disney-owned FX comedy made history with its 23 Emmy nominations, the most of any comedy in history. Earlier in the month, the series won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmys. Additionally, stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, and series creator took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

This was also a big night for Disney. Before the evening even started, the company won 51 Emmy Awards, breaking the record for most wins for one company in a single year in TV history. The record was previously held by Netflix in 2021 and CBS in 1974, which both scored 44 wins in their years.