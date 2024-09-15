‘Shōgun’ Triumphs With 4 Emmys, ‘The Bear’ Loses Best Comedy Series to ‘Hacks’ (Complete Winners List)

“Shōgun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” were the top winners at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, each taking home four awards apiece. Even with a strong showing that included best drama series for “Shōgun” and best limited series for “Baby Reindeer,” there were plenty of surprises on Sunday — the biggest being “Hacks” trumping the heavily favored “The Bear” for best comedy series.

It took nearly two and a half hours for “Shōgun” to earn its first Emmy during the main telecast, but patience proved to be bliss. The FX drama extended its Emmy record for most wins by a series in a single year, set at the Creative Arts Emmys when it took home 14, with wins for drama series, lead drama actor for Hiroyuku Sanada, lead drama actress for Anna Sawai and directing for the episode “Crimson Sky.” Sanada became the second Asian actor after “Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae to win his category, while Sawai became the first Asian actress to triumph. “Shōgun” may have gone four for six in the categories it was nominated in, the series’ historic Emmy-winning tally is now at 18.

Nearly all of “The Bear’s” wins came within the first hour of the ceremony, with repeat winners Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White, and first-timer Liza Colón-Zayas collecting their hardware early. The FX on Hulu series also took home a directing Emmy for the acclaimed “Fishes” episode, which already won awards for guest stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal the weekend before at the Creative Arts Emmys. All told, “The Bear’s” total Emmy haul is 11, breaking its own record for most wins by a comedy series when it snagged 10 in January.

While “The Bear” was predicted to receive the top comedy series award, it couldn’t overcome “Hacks,” which ended up pulling off the biggest upset of the night. The Max series won two additional Emmys during the ceremony: lead comedy actress for Jean Smart, her third for the role, and writing.

“Baby Reindeer” also had a stunning showing, nearly sweeping the categories it was eligible for and winning four (supporting actress for Jessica Gunning, writing, lead actor for Richard Gadd and limited series), bringing its total to six.

Other notable winners: Elizabeth Debicki, who won her first Emmy (supporting drama actress) for the final season of “The Crown”; Lamorne Morris, who was shell-shocked when he collected the supporting actor in a limited series award for “Fargo”; Jodie Foster, who won lead actress in a limited series for “True Detective: Night Country” and got a standing ovation; and “The Traitors,” which dethroned “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for reality competition program.

Hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who reamed “The Bear’s” lack of comedic beats in their monologue, the main ceremony capped off a television year dominated by “Shōgun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.” Departing from past Emmy telecasts, this year’s ceremony leaned into pivotal television roles and tropes, such as TV dads, doctors , lawyers and cops, for its presenting pool. Emmy producers also reunited casts like “Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Days” and “The West Wing.”

If you’re having a case of déjà vu and asking, “Didn’t the Emmys already take place this year?,” the answer is yes. Last year’s actors and writers strikes delayed the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards from Sept. 18, 2023 to Jan. 15, marking the first time in the history of the Emmys that there were two awards shows held in the same calendar year.

The two-night Creative Arts Emmys, which celebrated the year’s best in artistic and technical achievement in TV, were edited into a single broadcast that is now available to stream on Hulu. The Primetime Emmy Awards will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Complete Winners List for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (Max) **WINNER**

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX) **WINNER**

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) **WINNER**

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock) **WINNER**

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central) **WINNER**

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) **WINNER**

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Max) **WINNER**

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX) **WINNER**

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (Max)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX) **WINNER**

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear” (FX)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX) **WINNER**

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX) **WINNER**

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins, “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman, ”Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” (FX) **WINNER**

Dominic West, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix) **WINNER**

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”(Apple TV+)

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun” (FX)

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira, “Shogun” (FX)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO) **WINNER**

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Fargo” (FX)

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) **WINNER**

Jon Hamm, “Fargo” (FX)

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) **WINNER**

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer” (HBO)

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” (FX) **WINNER**

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, “Party,” “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” “The Bear” (FX) **WINNER**

Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” “The Bear” (FX)

Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” “Hacks” (Max)

Mary Lou Belli, “I’m the Pappy,” “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” “The Crown” (Netflix)

Hiro Murai, “First Date,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” “Shо̄gun” (FX) **WINNER**

Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” “Fargo” (FX)

Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley” (Netflix) **WINNER**

Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Career Day” by Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Fishes” by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (FX)

“Bulletproof” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Max) **WINNER**

“Orlando,” Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Girls5eva” (Netflix)

“Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” (Max)

“Pride Parade,” Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Ritz,” Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “The Crown” (Netflix)

“The End,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “Fallout” (Prime Video)

“Chapter One: Anjin” by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, “Shogun” (FX)

“Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky” by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Shogun” (FX)

“First Date” by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Negotiating With Tigers” by Will Smith, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Series by Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) **WINNER**

Series by Steven Zaillian, “Ripley” (Netflix)

“Joan Is Awful,” by Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“You’re Wonderful” by Ron Nyswaner, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Part 6” by Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

“The Tragedy of the Commons” by Noah Hawley, “Fargo” (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, “Just for Us” (HBO) **WINNER**

Jacqueline Novak, “Get On Your Knees” (Netflix)

John Early, “Now More Than Ever” (HBO)

Mike Birbiglia, “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool” (Netflix)

Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker, "The Oscars" (ABC)