‘Shōgun’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Is Second Asian to Win Emmy for Lead Drama Actor

Hiroyuki Sanada became the second Asian performer to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in FX’s “Shōgun” at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The prolific Japanese actor was recognized for his portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the first season of the drama series.

With the acting Emmy win — Sanada’s first of his six decade–long career — he follows in the footsteps of Lee Jung-jae’s history-making accomplishment in 2022 when Lee became the first Asian actor to win the lead drama actor Emmy for Netflix’s non-English series “Squid Game.”

Nominated alongside Sanada were Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Dominic West (“The Crown”), Idris Elba (“Hijack”) and Walton Goggins (“Fallout”).

Sanada is also a producer on “Shōgun,” and he worked closely with showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, as well as the Japanese crew to keep true to the authenticity of the Japanese culture. If “Shōgun” wins the top drama series prize, a category it is considered a favorite in, Sanada would be the first Asian person to receive Emmys for acting and producing a drama series. (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong accomplished this in 2024, but for limited series, when they each won their respective acting categories and took home the top prize for Netflix’s “Beef,” which they executive produced.)

“Shōgun” was the top Emmy-nominated series with 25 nods. It is up for several top categories, including drama series, lead actress (Anna Sawai), supporting actor (Tadanobu Saano and Takehiro Hira) and guest actor (Nestor Carbonell).

Only a handful of Asian performers have won acting Emmys in previous years, though more have been nominated: Wong and Yeun in 2024 for “Beef,” Lee in 2022 for “Squid Game,” Archie Panjabi in 2010 for CBS’s “The Good Wife” and Riz Ahmed in 2017 for HBO’s “The Night Of.”

FX/Hulu is in development on potential second and third seasons, having renewed its deal with Sanada (who will also exec-produce) and entering discussions with the James Clavell estate to continue “Shōgun.” Marks and Kondo, and executive producer Michaela Clavell are all on board for more episodes.

“If the story includes our culture, a historical thing, maybe I want to produce as well. But if not, I want to enjoy acting,” Sanada, who would continue in his role as Lord Toranaga if “Shōgun” officially resumes, told TheWrap.

Set in 1600s feudal Japan, “Shōgun” follows a shipwrecked Englishman, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who is found marooned in a fishing village and comes bearing secrets that could help Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) tip the scales of power and weaken the influence of Blackthorne’s enemies. Their fates become tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord, Mariko is forced to come to terms with her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.