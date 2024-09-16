Emmys Monologue: Eugene and Dan Levy Tackle ‘The Bear’ Comedy Debate, Late ‘Rez Dogs’ Recognition and Streaming Starpower

Father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the Emmys this year, and they kicked off the night by addressing some of the most heated debates of pop culture — including whether or not “The Bear” is actually a comedy.

First and foremost though, the Levy’s poked fun at the fact that more and more major stars are acting in TV series, joking that the Emmys is now television’s “biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services.”

Eugene even called out his own movie career, noting that he’s played plenty of dads on screen, like in “American Pie” and “Finding Dory,” but admitted that his favorite father role was being Dan’s dad.

“In ‘Schitt’s Creek,’” he clarified. “‘Cause it got me my first acting Emmy.”

“Why are we applauding bad parenting?” Dan shot back.

The duo then turned their attention to “The Bear,” which walked into the night with 23 nominations and ended up taking the first one of the ceremony (Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series). More specifically, they turned their attention to the show’s genre.

“Now I love the show, I love the show and I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether ‘The Bear’ is really a comedy,” Eugene prefaced. “But in the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes.”

Naturally, the camera immediately panned to the cast of “The Bear” in the audience, and Ayo Edebiri, who stars as Sydney in the series, seemed pretty pleased. Moss-Bachrach was a bit exasperated though.

The hosts also celebrated the success of “Reservation Dogs,” which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the first time after three seasons. For the Levys, that delayed recognition felt a little too familiar.

“So you might say the Academy voters found a show that’s been creatively thriving for years, and said, ‘Hey look what we found!’” Dan joked.

In the end though, the two men noted that they really were a bit uncomfortable hosting the show, simply because they’re Canadian and aren’t very comfortable with the idea of potentially having to cut people off while they’re talking.

“If you’re going to say anything meaningful, or emotional, or god forbid, political, just, you know, keep it short because the pressure alone on me…” Eugene started.

“Yeah I don’t want to be alarmist here, but having to cut you off could kill this man,” his son finished.

You can see the full list of Emmy winners here.