2024 Emmys Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Richard Gadd and More Arrivals | Photos

No, it’s not déjà vu — Sunday really marks the second Emmys of 2024. But luckily for television’s biggest stars, that just means twice the opportunity to impress on the red carpet.
For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences invited its nominees, presenters and honored guests to the Peacock Theater in DTLA for a glamorous night complete with father-son hosts, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.
Celebrities like “Only Murders in the Building” star and EP Selena Gomez, “Baby Reindeer” creator and star Richard Gadd and “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson made the most of their end of summer affair. Check out some of the biggest fashion moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards below:
Jeremy Allen White arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Anna Sawai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Maya Rudolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Matt Bomer arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Nicole Beharie attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Elizabeth Debicki attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jelly Roll arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Lily Gladstone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eiza González arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Kristen Wiig arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Idris Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Martin Short arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Janelle James arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Aja Naomi King arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Greta Lee arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Zach Braff arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Salli Richardson-Whitfield arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Karen Pittman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Skye P. Marshall arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Dakota Fanning arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Naomi Watts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jodie Foster attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Andrew Scott arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Ella Purnell attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Molly Gordon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Liza Colón-Zayas arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Members of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Robin Roberts arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Caroline Ribeiro arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Ajwa Aljoudi arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Hershii LiqCour-Jete arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Emily Hampshire arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Heather McMahan arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Terri Seymour arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Rakan Al Shammari arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Laverne Cox arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards
Kit Hoover arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Reece Feldman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Scott Evans arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Melissa Peterman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Will Reeve arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Ilona Maher arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Keltie Knight arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Zuri Hall arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Cole Walliser arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
