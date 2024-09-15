2024 Emmys Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Richard Gadd and More Arrivals | Photos

No, it’s not déjà vu — Sunday really marks the second Emmys of 2024. But luckily for television’s biggest stars, that just means twice the opportunity to impress on the red carpet.

For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences invited its nominees, presenters and honored guests to the Peacock Theater in DTLA for a glamorous night complete with father-son hosts, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.

Celebrities like “Only Murders in the Building” star and EP Selena Gomez, “Baby Reindeer” creator and star Richard Gadd and “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson made the most of their end of summer affair. Check out some of the biggest fashion moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards below:

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jeremy Allen White arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Anna Sawai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Maya Rudolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Matt Bomer arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Nicole Beharie attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Elizabeth Debicki attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Hannah Einbinder arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jelly Roll arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Lily Gladstone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Eiza González arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kristen Wiig arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Idris Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Martin Short arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Janelle James arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

A (Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Aja Naomi King arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Greta Lee arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Zach Braff arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Salli Richardson-Whitfield arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Karen Pittman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Skye P. Marshall arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Dakota Fanning arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Naomi Watts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jodie Foster attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Andrew Scott arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ella Purnell attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Molly Gordon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Liza Colón-Zayas arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Members of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robin Roberts arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Caroline Ribeiro arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ajwa Aljoudi arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Hershii LiqCour-Jete arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Emily Hampshire arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Heather McMahan arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Terri Seymour arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Rakan Al Shammari arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Laverne Cox arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kit Hoover arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Reece Feldman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Scott Evans arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Melissa Peterman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Will Reeve arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Ilona Maher arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Keltie Knight arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Zuri Hall arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards