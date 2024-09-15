Where to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are here for the second time in 2024 and the show is shaping up to be a big one for a number of networks.

The big leader for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards is “Shōgun” on FX with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The period drama already has 14 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys.

For comedies, it’s a familiar face, “The Bear,” collecting the most nominations. The Jeremy Allen White-led series has 23 nominations for the show. The show already has seven wins under its belt this year from the Creative Arts Emmys.

Here’s everything you need to know about where, when and how to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards.

When are the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 15.

What time do the 2024 Emmy Awards start?

The Emmy Awards air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT on Sept. 15.

How can you watch the Emmy Awards?

The rotating broadcast host for the Emmy Awards means that this year’s show airs on ABC. If you don’t have cable, there are numerous ways to access ABC like YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Sling, but all will require a subscription.

Can you stream the Emmy Awards?

Yes, the Emmy Awards will be streaming but with an unfortunate catch. The show will be available to stream on Hulu but not live. It’ll be available on the streamer on Monday.

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys?

This year the Emmys are being hosted by father/son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. The pair are Emmy winners themselves for their work on “Schitt’s Creek.”