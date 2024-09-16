The Best and Worst Moments From the 2024 Emmys

Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Best: “SNL” Cast Mocks Lorne Michaels for Losing 85 Times

Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang, Seth Meyers and Maya Rudolph took the stage to poke fun at the long-running NBC staple, telling the “Saturday Night Live” boss that just because your work doesn’t immediately connect with people, that doesn’t mean you should give up.

“We heard something backstage that needs to be addressed,” Rudolph said on the stage. “We heard that our dear friend, our mentor, Lorne Michaels, has been nominated for and lost the Emmy 85 times. He has never won.”

“Never,” Yang emphasized. Immediately, Meyers corrected the two, saying “No,” but was overpowered.

“It’s just wrong, and we’d like to take this occasion to say a few words to him,” Yang continued.

“No no no no no. Lorne, look at me. It’s really hard to see he’s looking,” Wiig said. “Yes, you do have value. You are worthy, and you are not and have never been a loser, even though you have lost a lot.”

“Lorne, now immediately look at me. Look at me and look at my mouth,” Rudolph said. “Each and every one of those 85 times you lost, you were robbed.”

After mistakenly calling Lorne “Loren,” Yang offered his final word of advice: “Look, it gets better. OK, just because ‘SNL’ didn’t work doesn’t mean your next idea won’t. Keep dreaming!”

Ever the voice of reason, Meyers was the one to correct his co-presenters’ mistake. “Guys, you’ve been very nice, but Lorne has won 28 Emmys, not to mention that ‘SNL’ won over 200,” he concluded.

“That’s too much,” Wiig said.

— Andi Ortiz