2024 Emmys by Network: Disney’s FX Dominates With 36 Total Wins

Disney’s FX dominated the competition at the 2024 Primetime Emmys, winning a total of nine awards during Sunday’s telecast on ABC.

In addition, the network took home 27 Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, bringing its total for the season to 36. Collectively, The Walt Disney Company won a record-breaking 60 awards, with Hulu receiving 50 wins and Disney+ receiving 9 wins.

“Shōgun” won a record-breaking 18 awards, including 14 Creative Arts Emmys, and “The Bear” won 11 awards, including seven Creative Arts Emmys. “Fargo” star Lamorne Morris also took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. This year’s domination marks a first for FX, after years of HBO and Netflix tallying the most wins per network.

Netflix followed closely behind with 24 total wins, including six during Sunday’s telecast and 18 Creative Arts Emmys. “Baby Reindeer” took home four awards during Sunday’s telecast, including Outstanding Limited Series.

HBO/Max rounded out the top three with 14 total wins, including six Primetime Emmys and eight Creative Arts Emmys. “Hacks” took home three Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, including Best Comedy Series.

Apple TV+ had nine total wins, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven Creative Arts Emmys, while Peacock had three total wins, including one Primetime Emmy Award and two Creative Arts Emmys, and Comedy Central had one Primetime Emmy Award and one Creative Arts Emmy.

